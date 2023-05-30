Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LAKE CITY, S.C. — As a project to expand the lake in Lake City finishes up, another project to rebuild a beloved event center starts off.

The contract to build the new Lions Park Multi-Purpose Hall was awarded to Thompson Turner of Sumter at the Florence County Council’s Feb. 16 meeting. Nathan Dawsey, the director of Florence County Parks & Recreation, said the hall will serve a similar purpose to the building that used to be on the property.

“Without fail, every week, we still get several calls from people in the Lake City community asking if they can rent out the space at Lions Park,” he said. “They were so used to having their birthday parties and their family gatherings there.”

He said the county was not comfortable renting out the old space because of its deteriorated condition.

The county only has a few indoor spaces available for rent, which is “kind of insane” considering the county has more than 1,500 acres of parks, Dawsey said.

Lake City has venues for large gatherings of hundreds of people, like The Bean Market, The Stables and The ROB., but few venues for affordable small gatherings of 10 to 100 people, said councilman Jason Springs.

The Lions Park Multi-Purpose Hall will help to bridge that gap, he said.

“We’ve had some people who actually have gotten married at the lake. They go out on the gazebo over the water to have a small wedding there,” Springs said. “With this, they could then walk across to the multi-purpose facility, and they can have a reception there.”

Springs said he remembers going to birthday parties and other events at the old, now torn down, building. The new building, which will be located on the same spot, will be even better than the old one, he said.

“We want something our citizens will be proud of and that they’ll use on a regular basis,” Springs said.

The specifics of the contract between the county and Thompson Turner, including the building’s design and the cost, have not yet been negotiated. Funds for the project will come from grants and the county’s capital project sales tax.

Thompson Turner and Mashburn Construction both applied for the contract, but the search committee composed of Springs, Dawsey and deputy director Shannon Munoz recommended Thompson Turner as the contractor of choice.

The two contractors ranked similarly in similar experience and approach, but Thompson Turner ranked higher in cost and completion time.

The request for proposal, or RFP, process uses a point-based system for ranking applicants, and Thomspon Turner had 96.3 points to Mashburn Construction’s 86.7 points.

“We’re excited to begin work on an exciting project that will enhance arguably one of the state’s most popular parks,” Dawsey wrote in the recommendation letter to Florence County Council. “This addition addresses the needs of the community, and provides Florence County the opportunity to continue its growth as a leader in recreation across the state.”

The former building was previously on Lions Park, which Lake City Council voted to give Florence County in 2017, according to past reporting. Lions Park and Lake City park are next to each other.

The lake, which is currently situated within Lake City park, is being expanded into Lions Park. Dawsey said the lake and the trails around it will likely be completed in the coming weeks.

“They’re going to knock out that connection right here, so the two bodies of water become one,” he said. “That’s probably going to happen in the next week or two. All the rain that we did get over the last couple days has really helped out.”

A new bridge will be built over the spot where the two bodies of water meet, which will be complete “any time now,” he said.

The project was approved in May 2022 by the Florence County Council to increase the size of the lake by three and a half acres and create new areas for fishing, boating and other recreational activities, according to past Morning News reporting.

“It’ll give our citizens a chance just to get out and in nature and just step back from the TV and do something outside with the family,” Springs said.

The lake expansion and new bridge will cost the county nearly $1.4 million and is being paid for by the county’s capital project sales tax fund, Munoz said.

“In addition to Economic Development endeavors (increased tourism opportunities), Florence County is extremely invested in providing its residents with a greater quality of life,” she said in an email. “One of the ways this is achieved is through creating many different recreational opportunities throughout Florence County.”

The county is reusing the dirt dug out to make the lake instead of paying to haul it away, Dawsey said. The dirt will be used to build out various parts of the lake, he said.

Lake City park was created from an old landfill and a swamp. It first opened in April 2018 and is located at 273 North Church Street.

Springs said the response to the park from the Lake City community and beyond has been “overwhelming,” and that people have been asking for more.

The lake expansion and the Lions Park Multi-Purpose Hall are just the latest steps the county has taken to expand the park’s offerings. The county will keep looking for more ways to expand it even further, Springs said.

“We definitely see the benefits of having it, and it has become an attraction,” he said. “People are coming to Lake City just to see this park, and any opportunity we get to expand it, if the funds are available, we’re going to take it.”