FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County will soon be selling 23 acres of land on U.S. Highways 76 and 301 to be made into a 200,000-square-foot industrial manufacturing center.

On Thursday, Florence County Council members unanimously approved the ordinance on the third reading. The property is within the Florence County Industrial Park – East.

“This is the first time that we’ve got an economic development situation where we’ve actually sold the land and recouped revenue to be able to use to put back in these industrial sites,” said Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. “It shows that Florence County is growing stronger and that good things are still happening in parts of the county.”

The property is being sold to Rhino Investments LLC, which is required to build the manufacturing center by the real estate contract. The center will be rented out to another company, which has not yet been chosen, according to Dorriety.

“It will be a very positive project that will be announced in the coming months,” County Administrator Kevin Yokim said.

At the future site of the Florence County Industrial Park – West in Timmonsville, the county will be leasing out 170 acres of undeveloped land and farmland for $40 dollars an acre after Florence County Council members unanimously approved a resolution.

Yokim said the land will be leased until the property can be developed. The lease is for one year.

Florence County Council also voted to use around $1.4 million generated through the capital project sales tax three to repave five roads in District 7 and eight roads in District 8.

It will cost $982,915.90 to repave Lazy Lane, Regent Street, Chancery Lane, Drury Lane and York Drive in District 7.

The other $427,542.91 will go to repaving Calvin Circle, Effies Lane, South Thomas Road, Regency Court, South Bishop Drive, Vespers Court, Chancery Court and Eleanor Drive in District 8.

Both contracts were awarded to Chipley Company Inc. of Florence.

Greenway Drive in District 8 will also be repaved for $67,350 from Palmetto Street to the back of the bank parking lot.

The Johnsonville Fire Department will be getting a new fire pump truck for $844,800 after council members voted to approve the expenditure. The truck is coming from Rosenbauer South Dakota LLC.

The money will come partially from a state Chamber of Commerce grant and partially from Unified Fire District funds.