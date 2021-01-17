Florence County tops 200 coronavirus cases in a single day

To find a testing opportunity, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.

Of the 11,485 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 9,419 are occupied (82.01%). Of those, 2,375 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (25.21%).

Of the 1,796 ICU beds in the state, 1,451 are occupied (82.01%). Of those, 495 (20.84%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Of the 1,970 ventilators in the state, 744 are in use (37.77%) and 316 are in use with COVID-19 patients (13.31%).

Of the 313,100 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine that have been received in South Carolina, 158,232 have been administered (50.5%).

DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.