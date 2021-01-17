Florence County tops 200 coronavirus cases in a single day

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Florence County topped 200 confirmed coronavirus cases in a single day and Darlington County fell just short of 100 cases in a report issued Sunday by state health officials.
Of 4,584 cases reported in the state by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, 475 were from Pee Dee counties, and of those, 202 were from Florence County.
The single-day count of confirmed cases has exceeded 4,000 on four of the past five days.
DHEC also reported 77 probable cases, 76 deaths and 53 probable deaths.
Darlington County reported 99 cases, followed by Dillon County (57), Williamsburg County (57), Marion County (50 and Marlboro County 24).
One confirmed death each was reported in Florence, Marion and Marlboro counties. One probable death was reported in Darlington County.
Greenville County led the state with 540 cases. Spartanburg County led the state with 15 confirmed deaths, plus nine probable deaths.
Since March, South Carolina has reported 351,887 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 36,297 probable cases, 5,654 deaths and 583 probable deaths.
As of Friday, 4,333,455 tests have been conducted in the state. That included 19,484 on Thursday. The rate of positivity was 23.5%.
To find a testing opportunity, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.
Of the 11,485 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 9,419 are occupied (82.01%). Of those, 2,375 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (25.21%).
Of the 1,796 ICU beds in the state, 1,451 are occupied (82.01%). Of those, 495 (20.84%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Of the 1,970 ventilators in the state, 744 are in use (37.77%) and 316 are in use with COVID-19 patients (13.31%).
Of the 313,100 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine that have been received in South Carolina, 158,232 have been administered (50.5%).
DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.