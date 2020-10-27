 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence County tops 200 coronavirus deaths
0 comments
breaking top story

Florence County tops 200 coronavirus deaths

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, S.C. – With two deaths reported Tuesday, Florence County topped 200 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Florence County has had 201 deaths and two probable deaths. It also has had 5,351 cases, including 27 that were reported Tuesday, and it had one probable case, giving it a total a 231 probable cases.

The two deaths that were announced Tuesday were elderly individuals.

Statewide, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 755 new confirmed cases and 81 new probable cases, 19 additional confirmed deaths and four new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 164,802, probable cases to 7,777, confirmed deaths to 3,602, and probable deaths to 240.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In the Pee Dee, 63 cases and five probably cases were announced. No county other than Florence reported any deaths.

Eleven cases were reported in Darlington County, followed by Marion (10), Dillon (8), Marlboro (5) and Williamsburg (2) counties. Darlington County also reported three probable cases. Marion County reported one.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 107 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23 and there are 292 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

All DHEC-sponsored and DHEC-operated COVID-19 testing currently uses the shallow, anterior nares collection procedure. This is a shallow, pain-free specimen collection, compared to the deep nasopharyngeal procedure. The shallow nasal test provided by DHEC is not self-administered; the specimen is collected by trained staff.

As of Monday, 1,924,717 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.

The total number of individual test results reported Monday to DHEC statewide was 5,770 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 13.1%.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Florence to remove Black Lives Matter mural
Local News

Florence to remove Black Lives Matter mural

FLORENCE, S.C. — Suzanne La Rochelle said she cried Wednesday when she learned of plan to removal the Black Lives Matter mural in front of the Pearl Moore Basketball Center. Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela confirmed Thursday afternoon that the city would would be removing the mural. 

Christmas in Marion: D.J. Rowell stars in holiday movie
Local News

Christmas in Marion: D.J. Rowell stars in holiday movie

MARION, S.C. — A former Marion basketball star is the male lead in Christmas movie set to debut on Sunday. 

D.J. Rowell plays Wesley who invites Elle, a career-focused investment banker who loses her parents in a car accident, to spend Christmas with his family in South Carolina in Christmas in Carolina. 

Florence One Schools sets 2020-2021 budget
Local News

Florence One Schools sets 2020-2021 budget

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools finally has a 2020-2021 budget. The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve its budget at a special called meeting Thursday evening. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert