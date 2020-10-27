Florence County tops 200 coronavirus deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. – With two deaths reported Tuesday, Florence County topped 200 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic started.
Florence County has had 201 deaths and two probable deaths. It also has had 5,351 cases, including 27 that were reported Tuesday, and it had one probable case, giving it a total a 231 probable cases.
The two deaths that were announced Tuesday were elderly individuals.
Statewide, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 755 new confirmed cases and 81 new probable cases, 19 additional confirmed deaths and four new probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 164,802, probable cases to 7,777, confirmed deaths to 3,602, and probable deaths to 240.
In the Pee Dee, 63 cases and five probably cases were announced. No county other than Florence reported any deaths.
Eleven cases were reported in Darlington County, followed by Marion (10), Dillon (8), Marlboro (5) and Williamsburg (2) counties. Darlington County also reported three probable cases. Marion County reported one.
DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 107 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23 and there are 292 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
All DHEC-sponsored and DHEC-operated COVID-19 testing currently uses the shallow, anterior nares collection procedure. This is a shallow, pain-free specimen collection, compared to the deep nasopharyngeal procedure. The shallow nasal test provided by DHEC is not self-administered; the specimen is collected by trained staff.
As of Monday, 1,924,717 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported Monday to DHEC statewide was 5,770 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 13.1%.
