Florence County tops 55,000 vaccine doses delivered, state reports 1,112 COVID cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's COVID numbers on Saturday continued their steady climb as they marked the second day higher than 1,000 cases.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,112 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and an addition 335 probable cases. The state agency also reported 18 confirmed deaths and four probable deaths for the reporting period that ended Thursday.
The Pee Dee, for the same period, reported 89 confirmed cases, led by Dillon County with 36 cases followed by Florence County with 20 cases, Darlington County with a dozen, Chesterfield County with eight cases, Marion and Williamsburg counties with five cases each and Marlboro County with three cases.
Florence County reported one death.
Saturday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 442,957 confirmed cases, 72,115 probable cases, 7,546 confirmed deaths and 952 probable deaths and 5,916,875 COVID tests conducted.
The state reported 33,499 tests conducted for the reporting period and 5% of those tests came back positive.
Herd immunity
DHEC has released information on the state's herd immunity when it comes to COVID-19. Herd immunity makes it hard for the disease to spread from person to person and protects those who cannot be vaccinated — like children and people allergic to the vaccine.
Herd immunity occurs when enough people are protected from a disease through vaccination or by having had the disease.
"Experts do not know how long immunity from COVID-19 lasts after having had it, so vaccination is the best way for us to reach herd immunity," according to the DHEC publication.
As things currently stand, DHEC projects that between 70%-80% of the state's population will need to be vaccinated for the state to achieve herd immunity.
So far South Carolina has vaccinated 656,680 residents with 944,317 vaccine dosages, each vaccine currently approved requiring two doses to be most effective.
So far Florence County has delivered 55,712 vaccine doses, Darlington County 13,560 doses, Chesterfield County 3,012, Marlboro County 2,070, Dillon County 3,789 doses, Marion County 522 doses and Williamsburg County 7,066 doses.
Beyond the Pee Dee, Horry County has delivered 62,309 doses, Georgetown County 29,985, Richland County 82,634, Charleston County 161,098, Greenville County 128,573 and Spartanburg County 28,768.
Available vaccine clinics
Appointments are available for COVID-19 vaccines for the Pee Dee Region in DHEC’s CVAS scheduling system. Residents in Phase 1A, including those 65 and older, can go to CVAS at the link below to register and schedule an appointment, or call the following number for assistance with scheduling: 1-866-365-8110.
Upcoming clinics include:
March 3, Darlington First Baptist Church, 216 South Main Street, Darlington, SC 29532
March 4, Camp Branch Pentecostal Holiness Church, 165 North Bethel Road, Scranton, SC 29591
March 5, Tollison Gym, 701 Wilcox Avenue, Marion, SC 29571
March 5, Mt. Olive AME Church, 2738 Woodrow Road, Sumter, SC 29153
There is one mass vaccination clinic available in the Pee Dee in March, at Darlington Raceway conducted by McLeod Regional Medical Center March 5.
Beyond the Pee Dee there is a mass vaccination clinic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center March 3 conducted by McLeod Loris Seacoast.
COVID-19 information
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.