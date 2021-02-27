Florence County tops 55,000 vaccine doses delivered, state reports 1,112 COVID cases

Herd immunity occurs when enough people are protected from a disease through vaccination or by having had the disease.

"Experts do not know how long immunity from COVID-19 lasts after having had it, so vaccination is the best way for us to reach herd immunity," according to the DHEC publication.

As things currently stand, DHEC projects that between 70%-80% of the state's population will need to be vaccinated for the state to achieve herd immunity.

So far South Carolina has vaccinated 656,680 residents with 944,317 vaccine dosages, each vaccine currently approved requiring two doses to be most effective.

So far Florence County has delivered 55,712 vaccine doses, Darlington County 13,560 doses, Chesterfield County 3,012, Marlboro County 2,070, Dillon County 3,789 doses, Marion County 522 doses and Williamsburg County 7,066 doses.

Beyond the Pee Dee, Horry County has delivered 62,309 doses, Georgetown County 29,985, Richland County 82,634, Charleston County 161,098, Greenville County 128,573 and Spartanburg County 28,768.

Available vaccine clinics