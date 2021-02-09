Florence County traffic stop ends with two arrests, financial card charges

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two North Carolina residents were arrested Sunday by Florence County Sheriff's deputies and charged with one count each of financial transaction card forgery and criminal possession of financial transaction card forgery device.

Justin Deangelo Davis, 23, 2307 Hunter Street, Wilson, and Sumiriya Nima Morton, 21, of 1301 Westwood Avenue, Wilson, were arrested on Interstate 95 following a traffic stop made by deputies assigned to the agency's criminal enforcement division.

The Sunday traffic stop included a search of the car by deputies that turned up "multiple fraudulent credit cards, a credit card skimming device and a computer containing software to commit financial card fraud," according to a release issued by agency.

Deputies also found what they said was Ecstasy on Morton and she was charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to the release.

Davis remains at the Florence County Detention Center in lieu of $5,000 bond while Morton is free on $5,000 personal recognizance bond.