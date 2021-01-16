 Skip to main content
Florence County traffic stop ends with two arrests, seizure of drugs and cash
Florence County traffic stop ends with two arrests, seizure of drugs and cash

Drug Bust/Traffic Stop

Florence County Sheriff's deputies Thursday arrested two Massachusetts residents on drug charges following a traffic stop on Interstate 95.

 FLORENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE PHOTO

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies Thursday arrested two Massachusetts residents on drug charges following a traffic stop on Interstate 95.

Joseph D. Charles, 32, of 1260 Westford Street, Lowell, and Ruth Fatima Monteiro, 26, of 12 Shawmut Street, Malden, were arrested by deputies and following a search of the car they were in which turned up 7.8 pounds of marijuana in vacuum sealed bags, 2020 Adderall pills and $3,825 in cash, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Charles and Monteiro are both charged with one count each of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, according to the release.

Charles, who is listed on the Florence County Detention Center's Website with a Florence address of 3709 Jade Court, was booked into the detention center Friday evening and is awaiting a detention hearing.

Monteiro, who is listed on the Florence County Detention Center's Website with the same Florence address as Charles, is also awaiting a bond hearing after being booked in Friday evening.

