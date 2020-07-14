COLUMBIA, S.C. — Florence County on Tuesday reported a record number for confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 for the county, the state approached Saturday's record number and South Carolina hospitals reported 1,550 patients beds occupied and 203 ventilators in use for patients who have either tested positive or who are under instigation for the virus.
All told, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 2,205 new confirmed cases and two new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 23 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.
There are currently 1,550 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and 203 of those patients are currently on ventilators.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 60,220, probable cases to 169, confirmed deaths to 984 and 9 probable deaths.
Fourteen of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (4), Colleton (1), Florence (1), Georgetown (1), Horry (2), Lancaster (1), Lexington (2), Sumter (1), and Williamsburg (1) counties, and nine of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Berkeley (3), Charleston (2), Georgetown (1), Greenville (1), Orangeburg (1), and Sumter (1) counties.
The number of new confirmed cases by county: Abbeville (6), Aiken (67), Allendale (3), Anderson (69), Bamberg (7), Barnwell (18), Beaufort (81), Berkeley (117), Calhoun (4), Charleston (412), Cherokee (11), Chester (8), Chesterfield (9), Clarendon (12), Colleton (32), Darlington (18), Dillon (5), Dorchester (91), Edgefield (6), Fairfield (5), Florence (69), Georgetown (26), Greenville (210), Greenwood (21), Hampton (10), Horry (148), Jasper (6), Kershaw (24), Lancaster (16), Laurens (26), Lee (2), Lexington (113), Marion (14), Marlboro (6), Newberry (22), Oconee (10), Orangeburg (44), Pickens (34), Richland (232), Saluda (8), Spartanburg (89), Sumter (38), Union (1), Williamsburg (12), York (43)
Probable cases: Greenville County (2)
As of Monday, a total of 563,948 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Monday statewide was 10,262 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 21.5%.
Currently, there are 101 mobile testing events scheduled through Aug. 1 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can also get tested at one of 180 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
As of Tuesday morning, 2,813 inpatient hospital beds were available and 7,976 were in use, which is a 73.93% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,976 inpatient beds currently used, 1,550 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:
- Practicing social distancing.
- Wearing a mask in public.
- Avoiding group gatherings.
- Regularly washing your hands.
- Staying home if sick.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
