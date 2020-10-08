 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence County unemployment claims cross 20,000
0 comments

Florence County unemployment claims cross 20,000

{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — The number of initial unemployment claims in Florence County made since mid-March has crossed 20,000. 

The latest information provided by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce shows that 163 people made initial unemployment claims during the week ending Oct. 3. Since mid-March, 20,196 residents of Florence County have made initial claims with the department. This would represent 29.91% of the county's March labor force. 

Mid-March was the first time that the Palmetto State began enacting restrictions and closings to prevent the spread of COVID-19 so the state's hospitals would not be overwhelmed. 

The 163 initial claims filed last week represent the third-lowest number of claims in a week since mid-March. The other weeks with the lower number of claims were the week ending Sept. 12 (142) and Sept. 5 (159). 

In Darlington County, 70 people made initial claims during the week ending Oct. 3. This represents the second-lowest number of initial claims in a week. The lowest week was the week ending on Aug. 29 (69). Also, 70 people made initial unemployment claims on Sept. 12. Overall, 9,663 people have made initial unemployment claims in the county since mid-March. This would represent 31.66% of the county's March labor force. 

The number of initial claims has risen for four consecutive weeks in Marion County. Last week, 41 people made claims, two higher than the previous week's 39. During the week ending Sept. 19, 35 people made initial claims, five higher than the low number of claims reached on Sept. 5 and 12. Overall, 5,161 people have made initial claims in Marion County since mid-March, representing 39.54% of the county's March labor force. 

In Williamsburg County, 34 people made initial claims during the week ending Oct. 3. This is 10 higher than the low number of claims reached on Sept. 19. Overall, 4,248 people have made initial unemployment claims in Williamsburg County, representing35.11% of the county's March labor force. 

In Dillon County, the number of initial claims has alternated between a low of 32 during the weeks ending Sept. 12 and Sept. 26 and 40 claims made during the week ending Sept. 19 and last week. Overall, 3,945 people have made initial unemployment claims in the county since mid-March, representing 29.74% of the county's March labor force. 

The number of initial claims reached a new low in Marlboro County last week with 23 initial claims being made. This is three lower than the previous low of 26 claims reached during the weeks ending Sept. 5 and 12. Overall, 3,881 people have made initial claims in the county since mid-March, representing 41.54% of the county's March labor force. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kelvin Wymbs being investigated by SC Dept. of Education for alleged threats
Local News

Kelvin Wymbs being investigated by SC Dept. of Education for alleged threats

SAINT GEORGE, S.C. — A former Florence One Schools official is being investigated by the South Carolina Department of Education for making alleged threats to the chairman of a school board. Dr. Kelvin Wymbs, superintendent of Dorchester School District 4, is being investigated for allegedly threatening board chairman Kenneth Jenkins, WCSC reported Friday afternoon.

+3
Parks named new Marion Police Chief
Local News

Parks named new Marion Police Chief

MARION, S.C. — City of Marion officials announced the hiring of Keith Parks as Chief of Police Thursday. A swearing-in ceremony was held at the Marion Opera House where he takes the helm following last month’s resignation of Tony Flowers.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert