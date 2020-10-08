Florence County unemployment claims cross 20,000

FLORENCE, S.C. — The number of initial unemployment claims in Florence County made since mid-March has crossed 20,000.
The latest information provided by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce shows that 163 people made initial unemployment claims during the week ending Oct. 3. Since mid-March, 20,196 residents of Florence County have made initial claims with the department. This would represent 29.91% of the county's March labor force.
Mid-March was the first time that the Palmetto State began enacting restrictions and closings to prevent the spread of COVID-19 so the state's hospitals would not be overwhelmed.
The 163 initial claims filed last week represent the third-lowest number of claims in a week since mid-March. The other weeks with the lower number of claims were the week ending Sept. 12 (142) and Sept. 5 (159).
In Darlington County, 70 people made initial claims during the week ending Oct. 3. This represents the second-lowest number of initial claims in a week. The lowest week was the week ending on Aug. 29 (69). Also, 70 people made initial unemployment claims on Sept. 12. Overall, 9,663 people have made initial unemployment claims in the county since mid-March. This would represent 31.66% of the county's March labor force.
The number of initial claims has risen for four consecutive weeks in Marion County. Last week, 41 people made claims, two higher than the previous week's 39. During the week ending Sept. 19, 35 people made initial claims, five higher than the low number of claims reached on Sept. 5 and 12. Overall, 5,161 people have made initial claims in Marion County since mid-March, representing 39.54% of the county's March labor force.
In Williamsburg County, 34 people made initial claims during the week ending Oct. 3. This is 10 higher than the low number of claims reached on Sept. 19. Overall, 4,248 people have made initial unemployment claims in Williamsburg County, representing35.11% of the county's March labor force.
In Dillon County, the number of initial claims has alternated between a low of 32 during the weeks ending Sept. 12 and Sept. 26 and 40 claims made during the week ending Sept. 19 and last week. Overall, 3,945 people have made initial unemployment claims in the county since mid-March, representing 29.74% of the county's March labor force.
The number of initial claims reached a new low in Marlboro County last week with 23 initial claims being made. This is three lower than the previous low of 26 claims reached during the weeks ending Sept. 5 and 12. Overall, 3,881 people have made initial claims in the county since mid-March, representing 41.54% of the county's March labor force.
