Florence County Unified Fire District upgrades include 19 new trucks

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Unified Fire District soon will have 19 new firetrucks.
On the agenda for the 6 p.m. meeting today of the Florence County Council is a resolution for the council to approve the use of county unified fire district funds as a 10% match to support Pamplico's application for a new fire engine for the Hannah-Salem-Friendfield fire department.
The meeting will be held at the Bean Market Museum located at 111 Henry Street in Lake City.
The council also is expected to consider a resolution authorizing the county's submission of a grant application that would be used to purchase a fire engine for the Olanta fire department and the use of matching funds should the grant application be approved.
Sam Brockington, the fire and emergency services coordinator for the county, said that the grant plus the unified fire district purchases under the county's third penny sales tax would allow the district to have 19 new firetrucks.
Brockington called the additions a "monumental accomplishment." He added that the new trucks would be replacing some trucks that are more than 30 years old.
Florence County created a unified fire protection district in 2014. That district currently covers most of the county except for the municipalities of Florence, Lake City, Coward and Scranton and the areas surrounding the latter three. The area around Lake City, Coward and Scranton is included in the South Lynches fire protection district.
Included in the unified district are the West Florence, Windy Hill, Howe Springs, Hannah-Salem-Friendfield, Olanta, Sardis-Timmonsville and Johnsonville fire departments.
Brockington previously told the Morning News that the upgrades included in the third penny sales tax would include two new tanker trucks and two rescue trucks for Hannah-Salem-Friendfield, a new rescue truck and a new ladder truck for Johnsonville, two engines, two tankers and two rescues for Howe Springs, two engines for West Florence, one engine for Sardis-Timmonsville and one engine for Olanta.
Windy Hill will receive two brush trucks from the third penny sales tax funds.
And on the agenda are purchases of the new tanker trucks and two rescue trucks included in the third penny sales tax for Hannah-Salem-Friendfield and the engine included in the third penny sales tax for Sardis-Timmonsville.
Each of these presents the council with options to either pre-pay or not.
Pre-payment would save the council around $14,000 on the Hannah-Salem-Friendfield purchases ($1.52 million to pre-pay and $1.53 million to not) and $18,000 on the Sardis-Timmonsville purchase ($578,820 to pre-pay and $596,882 to not).
The council previously approved pre-payment purchases for a ladder truck, two pumpers and a rescue vehicle for the Howe Springs Fire Department for a combined $2.61 million, a ladder truck and a rescue vehicle for the Johnsonville Fire Department for a combined $1.27 million, a pumper for the Olanta Fire Department for $566,043 and two pumpers for the West Florence Fire Department for $1.14 million.