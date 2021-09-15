Florence County Unified Fire District upgrades include 19 new trucks

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Unified Fire District soon will have 19 new firetrucks.

On the agenda for the 6 p.m. meeting today of the Florence County Council is a resolution for the council to approve the use of county unified fire district funds as a 10% match to support Pamplico's application for a new fire engine for the Hannah-Salem-Friendfield fire department.

The meeting will be held at the Bean Market Museum located at 111 Henry Street in Lake City.

The council also is expected to consider a resolution authorizing the county's submission of a grant application that would be used to purchase a fire engine for the Olanta fire department and the use of matching funds should the grant application be approved.

Sam Brockington, the fire and emergency services coordinator for the county, said that the grant plus the unified fire district purchases under the county's third penny sales tax would allow the district to have 19 new firetrucks.

Brockington called the additions a "monumental accomplishment." He added that the new trucks would be replacing some trucks that are more than 30 years old.

