FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence County Violent Crime Task Force -- a joint venture between the Florence County Sheirff's Office and the Florence Police Department -- marked its first year of activity Tuesday.

The unit launched Aug. 1, 2022 wiht the goal to reduce violent crime in traditional high-crime areas of the county through concentrated and high visibility traffic enforcement, according to a release on the organization.

"When I approached Chief Heidler last year about establishing a county-wide violent crime task force he was all in," said Florence County Sheirff T.J. Joye. "With our combined resources we area able to take the fight direction to the criminal element in our neighborhoods."

"The amount of drugs, guns and fugitives this unit has removed from the streets in a year's time is truly amazing. We appreciate their hard work and dedication to making our neighborhoods safe for all Florence County citizens," Joye said.