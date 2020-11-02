 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence County voters approve penny sales tax
0 comments
breaking top story

Florence County voters approve penny sales tax

{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — The proposed third penny sales tax was approved by voters Tuesday. 

More than 70% of voters cast ballots in favor of approving the tax and just under 30% voted to reject the tax. 

The ballot question asked Florence County residents to reimpose the 1% sales tax for seven years beginning May 1, 2021, to provide for $141.7 million in improvement projects throughout the county. Those projects include $66 million for municipal projects including $40 million to the city of Florence for road repairs, $38.7 million in county council district road and infrastructure improvements including the districts representing parts of the city, and $23.47 million for fire and public safety, and $13.13 million in general county improvements.

The Florence County Council voted in mid-July to add the referendum to the ballot. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The process of developing the ballot question and getting it on the Nov. 3 ballot began in October 2019 when the county council approved the creation of a six-person commission tasked with developing the question.

At that October meeting, the council appointed Scotty Campbell, William Kelley and Raleigh Ward to the three seats it got to fill. Later, the city of Florence appointed Ronnie Jebaily and Swaggard to the two seats it got to appoint to the commission. Jebaily and Swaggard then appointed the last member of the commission, Daniel Ellerbe of Quinby.

On June 10, the meeting of the sales tax commission was held. First, the commission held a vote to adjourn with plans to meet again to have time to review the proposed ballot question. However, that vote failed as the commission was deadlocked at 3-3 with the three county appointees voting against the motion and the three directly or indirectly city-appointed members voting for it.

Later, after assurances from the mayors present — each municipality except the city of Florence had a representative at the meeting — that their lists were already prioritized, Ronnie Jebaily changed his vote and voted in favor of the proposed ballot question, making the final vote 4-2 to recommend the question to the county.

Florence County has had two previous penny sales taxes.

The county’s second capital project sales tax was approved by a majority of voters in 2013. It went into effect on May 1, 2014, and will expire on April 30, 2021. The county’s first capital project sales tax was in effect from May 1, 2007, to April 30, 2014, after it was approved in a referendum on Nov. 7, 2006.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Christmas in Marion: D.J. Rowell stars in holiday movie

MARION, S.C. — A former Marion basketball star is the male lead in Christmas movie set to debut on Sunday. 

D.J. Rowell plays Wesley who invites Elle, a career-focused investment banker who loses her parents in a car accident, to spend Christmas with his family in South Carolina in Christmas in Carolina. 

+3
Pee Dee lags behind on ACT, SAT
Local News

Pee Dee lags behind on ACT, SAT

FLORENCE, S.C. — Students in the six-county Pee Dee region continue to lag behind their state and national peers on the ACT and SAT. The South Carolina Department of Education recently released its 2019-2020 school and district report cards. The information provided includes ACT and SAT scores by district. 

Local News

Florence store sold $100,000 Powerball ticket

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Two Powerball players in South Carolina came within one number of winning Wednesday night’s jackpot. A ticket sold in Florence for Wednesday’s drawing is worth $100,000, and a ticket sold in North Charleston is worth $50,000.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert