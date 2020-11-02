Florence County voters approve penny sales tax

FLORENCE, S.C. — The proposed third penny sales tax was approved by voters Tuesday.

More than 70% of voters cast ballots in favor of approving the tax and just under 30% voted to reject the tax.

The ballot question asked Florence County residents to reimpose the 1% sales tax for seven years beginning May 1, 2021, to provide for $141.7 million in improvement projects throughout the county. Those projects include $66 million for municipal projects including $40 million to the city of Florence for road repairs, $38.7 million in county council district road and infrastructure improvements including the districts representing parts of the city, and $23.47 million for fire and public safety, and $13.13 million in general county improvements.

The Florence County Council voted in mid-July to add the referendum to the ballot.

The process of developing the ballot question and getting it on the Nov. 3 ballot began in October 2019 when the county council approved the creation of a six-person commission tasked with developing the question.