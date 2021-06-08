Florence County woman: Voting offers opportunity to do something for your community

FLORENCE, S.C. – Allegra Willis brought home the importance of voting to those attending a news conference at the Kingdom Living Temple on Tuesday morning.
She said elections offer the opportunity to people to make their voices heard.
"So get out and vote," Willis said. "Let's vote, people, because everyone has the opportunity to do something for their community. This our chance to do for our community. No matter how big. No matter how small. Let's get out to vote."
Willis used her struggle to get her road, Diamond Head Loop Road in the Claussen area, paved to illustrate her point.
She said that around 95 years ago, her grandfather purchased a piece of property on Diamond Head Loop Road near the Claussen community. She said her mother began working in the 1970s to get the road paved.
"I was a little girl back then," Willis said after the news conference. "She's since passed so now I'm going forward."
She explained that she had moved away from the community for work but returned last July.
"This road is still not paved," Willis said. "I just said something's not right about that."
She added after the news conference there were two churches and at least 20 people living on the road. Willis added that the road is also used for school buses and medical transports of a resident living on the road.
Willis said the road gets really bad when it hasn't rained in a while.
"It's sort of hard on vehicles and things of that sort," Willis said. She said the added dust also creates pollution for the people living on the road.
She said she had spoken with a county government official and was told that there was no money in the budget to pave the road.
"Do I feel defeated?" she asked. "Do I storm the county council building? Or do I wait my turn? So, I'm asking you ladies and gentlemen today, is there one thing if you had the power or the authority to change would you vote?"
Also speaking at the news conference were the Rev. Leo Woodberry of the Kingdom Living Temple, Loretta Slater of the Whitney Slater Foundation, Anthony Hall of the Florence Democracy Center and Wayne Evans of the Pee Dee tribe.
Woodberry spoke about a program to offer mobile hotspots to set up homework and tutoring centers at a cost of less than $1 per day.
Slater provided information on the ongoing Moving from Surviving to Thriving webinar series.
Hall spoke about the efforts of the democracy center to get out the vote in 2022.