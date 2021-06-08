Florence County woman: Voting offers opportunity to do something for your community

FLORENCE, S.C. – Allegra Willis brought home the importance of voting to those attending a news conference at the Kingdom Living Temple on Tuesday morning.

She said elections offer the opportunity to people to make their voices heard.

"So get out and vote," Willis said. "Let's vote, people, because everyone has the opportunity to do something for their community. This our chance to do for our community. No matter how big. No matter how small. Let's get out to vote."

Willis used her struggle to get her road, Diamond Head Loop Road in the Claussen area, paved to illustrate her point.

She said that around 95 years ago, her grandfather purchased a piece of property on Diamond Head Loop Road near the Claussen community. She said her mother began working in the 1970s to get the road paved.

"I was a little girl back then," Willis said after the news conference. "She's since passed so now I'm going forward."

She explained that she had moved away from the community for work but returned last July.

"This road is still not paved," Willis said. "I just said something's not right about that."