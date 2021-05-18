Florence County's Dusty Owens to retire at the end of May

“The plus side of that is, in all those previous storms and floods and tornadoes, I was here doing my job for the county but my wife was at home on her own or with friends or other family members. The next storm that happens, I will be with her.

“I may miss what’s going on here, but it gives me a good feeling we’ll be together.

“I feel that I’ve been incredibly lucky and blessed to have this career. You never know from one day to the next what you’re going to be doing. I’m not stuck in an office. I work with tremendously talented people, not only in my department but also law enforcement, fire and EMS.”

He said that list also includes other organizations like the Red Cross and the county’s public works department.

“It’s been really rewarding when we are in crisis responds mode and you see the best in those people come out,” Owens said.

“I hear so many people talk about how they hate their job or hate their boss. I don’t have that problem. I really can say I have loved this. I will miss it. But it’s time to move on. I’ve been here long enough, and there are people here who will do a far better job than I have done, and they will continue to move the organization forward.”

“It’s been exciting. Has been a tremendous career.”

