Florence couple charged with child abuse

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence couple have been charged with child abuse or neglect.

According to the Florence County Sheriff's Office, Domonic Jamal Davis, 29, of 1127 West Brookgreen Drive and Tykiya Alexus Davis, 27, of the same address were arrested Thursday.

According to investigators, between Nov. 12, 2019, and Aug. 16, 2022, Domonic Jamal Davis is alleged to have assaulted the victim, who was between 9 and 11 years old at the time, with "various items including his feet, hands, extension cords, metal pole and wooden board."

"In addition, investigators allege that Davis suspected the victim to other forms of abuse, including forcing the victim to sleep outside and not providing the victim with food," according to a media advisory from the sheriff's office.

As a result of the abuse, the child has been left with severe scaring on the body and several broken bones.

Domonic Jamal Davis is charged with abuse/to inflict great bodily injury upon a child and unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.

He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center in lieu of $30,000 bond.

Tykia Alexus Davis is charged with abuse by allowing another person to inflict great bodily harm upon a child and unlawful conduct toward a child.

"According to investigators, Tykia Alexus Davis, the mother of the victim, allowed Domonic Jamal Davis to inflict great bodily injury on the child, actively participated in hiding the child's injuries and failed to seek medical attention for the child," Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in the media advisory.

She is being held at the Florence County Detention Center in lieu of $15,000 bond.