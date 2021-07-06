Florence COVID clinic poorly attended as Delta Variant circulates

FLORENCE, S.C. − As South Carolina's COVID case numbers hover around 100, and the Pee Dee continues to report low numbers as well, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials are pushing to get vaccines to more area residents.
DHEC had a clinic set up Tuesday in the engine bays of Florence Fire Department Station No. 2. Last Tuesday it was at Levy Park's senior center.
"So far today we haven't had anyone," said Dawn Goodwin with DHEC. Last week's event was equally not well attended, though people walked past the station on the street.
"Some people just may not feel a sense of urgency to get the vaccine," Goodwin said. "Maybe they're hesitant about it still. And then some people see life going on and looking ordinary and not realizing the severity of COVID-19 and the Delta variant."
The Delta variant is highly contagious and driving spikes in several states.
So far 48.8% of South Carolinians have had at least one vaccine while 42.9% have finished their series.
In the Florence area, Zip Code 29501 has 21,353 vaccinated residents, 29506 has 7,008 vaccinated residents and 29505 10,946 vaccinated residents. Zip Code 29532 reports 6,862 residents vaccinated, 29540 reports 2,034 residents vaccinated and 29550 reports 14,071 residents vaccinated.
In Zip Code 29554 − sparsely populated at the county's extreme southern tip − only 38 residents have received vaccines.
Overall Florence County ranks 12th in the state for rates of vaccination while Darlington County ranks 15th out of 55 counties.
Goodwin said Tuesday's event was part of a series of events aimed at reaching people in their neighborhoods.
"We're going to the rural areas, smaller communities. Trying to be readily available for the people in the smaller communities who want to be vaccinated," she said. "We're here, we just need people to come."
Churches, she said, have been some of the agency's biggest partners in getting the message out and the vaccines in.
"It's up to other people to take that step to get vaccinated and remember their loved ones and how we want everything to get back to normal," Goodwin said.
Godwin said that in the wake of Independence Day celebrations, she's worried that state COVID numbers will jump, and with back-to-school time rapidly approaching, now is the time to start COVID vaccines.
"You just have to look at some of these summer events," Goodwin said. "Everything looks like it's going back to normal. Everything's opening up. People want to have fun. Everyone is walking around maskless.