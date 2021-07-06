Florence COVID clinic poorly attended as Delta Variant circulates

In Zip Code 29554 − sparsely populated at the county's extreme southern tip − only 38 residents have received vaccines.

Overall Florence County ranks 12th in the state for rates of vaccination while Darlington County ranks 15th out of 55 counties.

Goodwin said Tuesday's event was part of a series of events aimed at reaching people in their neighborhoods.

"We're going to the rural areas, smaller communities. Trying to be readily available for the people in the smaller communities who want to be vaccinated," she said. "We're here, we just need people to come."

Churches, she said, have been some of the agency's biggest partners in getting the message out and the vaccines in.

"It's up to other people to take that step to get vaccinated and remember their loved ones and how we want everything to get back to normal," Goodwin said.

Godwin said that in the wake of Independence Day celebrations, she's worried that state COVID numbers will jump, and with back-to-school time rapidly approaching, now is the time to start COVID vaccines.