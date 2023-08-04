FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence’s new Crumbl Cookies, a national handcrafted-cookie chain, opened on Friday to long lines and a crowded interior.

The cookie bakery is located at 250 N. Beltline Dr, Unit 50, across the street from West Florence High School. Large cookies are handcrafted by around 100 employees, but each week the store’s menu is different. Each week, six cookies are featured from the company’s more than 200 recipes.

“We’re excited to be in Florence, and we’re excited that we’ve had a lot of social media presence and we’ve had a lot of excitement,” said Jeanni Jones. “We had over 8,000 shares on our post that we made, so that tells us people are excited.”

The store is owned and operated by Jones along with her father, Kent Bass, and her best friend from high school, Heather Nelson. The trio opened their first Crumbl Cookie in Myrtle Beach in 2021, and they are opening a third location soon.

The owners put in around 100 hours a week and are hands-on at their stores, Jones said while standing outside the Florence location wearing an apron covered in flour and sugar.

“We like to see our customers, and we want them to know that we appreciate them, and that we’re thankful for them,” she said. “My dad is our master mixer. He’s 72 years old, and sometimes he’ll put out 2600 cookies a day.”

Even with all the cookies the bakery makes and all the employees they have on hand, they are still sometimes unable to keep up with demand. Each of the cookies sold are hand-made, baked and topped.

“We’ve already run out of cookies probably three times today,” Jones said at around 9 a.m. The store opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m. on weekdays or midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Sometimes, there are up to two-hour lines outside the store for cookies, according to Jones.

“Our ovens work hard, our mixers work hard and we do everything we can to keep those cookies in, but please just understand that we physically can’t keep them up,” she said. “We’re going to run out a little bit, and if there is a mistake, let us know. We will make it right.”

Jones lived in Florence as a kid just down the street from the newly opened store. She said it was a good spot to open because it is still close enough to the store in Myrtle Beach to regularly make the trip.