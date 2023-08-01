FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence is about to get a whole lot sweeter Friday when locally owned and operated Florence Crumbl Cookies opens its doors.

The store, located at 250 North Beltline Drive, will be open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. weekdays and through midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and is expected to employ 95 people.

The grand opening week menu will contain six of the 200+ weekly rotating flavors that includes Crumbl's award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip. Some of Crumbl’s specialty flavors include internet favorites such as Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S'mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake, Galaxy Brownie, and many more.

Customers can order in person during the first five business days of the Grand Opening. Starting Aug. 9, delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl App and online at crumblcookies.com. Customers can also enjoy a brand new feature on the Crumbl App called the Cookie Journal, where they can rate and track cookies, share their tasty takes with other Crumbl reviewers, and earn achievements.

It was love at first bite for Crumbl store owners Jeanni Jones, Kent Bass, and Heather Nelson. After sinking their teeth into a warm chocolate chip cookie, they knew they had to be part of the Crumbl Crew and the journey to opening their first Crumbl Cookies began.

The trio opened their first franchise in Myrtle Beach bin Nov. 2021.