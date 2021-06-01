Florence CVB driving tour features works by Alex Palkovich

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A driving tour of some of Florence's more statuesque scenery is drawing attention in a touristy kind of way.

"It is a driving tour. Most of Alex's (Palkovich) work is in Florence County so I thought it was fitting from our office to put together a tour for Alex," said Holly Beaumier, executive director of the Florence CVB on sculpture work by Palkovich.

Palkovich is a native of the Ukraine who made the Pee Dee his home during his tenure as CEO of GE in Florence.

"I owe a great deal of thanks to many members of the community who have worked on this trail and who have supported my work over the years,” Palkovich said. “I have always believed that this community has much to offer the art world, and I am excited to be part of a legacy of creation in the region. I am forever honored and humbled by the kindness that Florence, and the USA as a whole, have shown me and my family".

"For the most part (the driving tour) begins in the the veterans park where the majority of Alex's work is and it takes you into the downtown (Florence), Johnsonville, Lake City and other areas," she said.