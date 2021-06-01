Florence CVB driving tour features works by Alex Palkovich

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A driving tour of some of Florence's more statuesque scenery is drawing attention in a touristy kind of way.
"It is a driving tour. Most of Alex's (Palkovich) work is in Florence County so I thought it was fitting from our office to put together a tour for Alex," said Holly Beaumier, executive director of the Florence CVB on sculpture work by Palkovich.
Palkovich is a native of the Ukraine who made the Pee Dee his home during his tenure as CEO of GE in Florence.
"I owe a great deal of thanks to many members of the community who have worked on this trail and who have supported my work over the years,” Palkovich said. “I have always believed that this community has much to offer the art world, and I am excited to be part of a legacy of creation in the region. I am forever honored and humbled by the kindness that Florence, and the USA as a whole, have shown me and my family".
"For the most part (the driving tour) begins in the the veterans park where the majority of Alex's work is and it takes you into the downtown (Florence), Johnsonville, Lake City and other areas," she said.
His works include several in the Florence Veterans Park, several more downtown Florence, one at Florence Baptist Temple, another at Francis Marion University and then works in Johnsonville and Lake City and one at Brookgreen Gardens near Georgetown.
The Huey Cooper statue in Lake City even has a place to put a coin in one of his pockets, Beaumier said.
“It has been a pleasure to work with the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau in creating an engaging GIS StoryMap of the Alex Palkovich Sculpture Trail. Holly Beaumier took the initiative to learn this new and innovative technology to build an inspiring, interactive story map that highlights an artist in an artistic format for a compelling user experience,” said Crystine Hoge, Florence County GIS Manager.
Each sculpture site on the StoryMap includes information regarding the sculpture and Palkovich’s reflections on it. At the Florence Veterans Park, for instance, the sculpture Alone with Memories backed by the Wall of Tears tells the story not only of a woman mourning the loss of a loved one, but Palkovich also relates this piece to his family history, with his parents both surviving concentration camps in WWII.
The interactive map leads users to each of Palkovich’s sculptures, including those in Beaufort and Brookgreen Gardens.
This is the first of several StoryMap web apps the Florence CVB is planning to create, Beaumier said.
“The initial work of learning to use the ArcGIS StoryMaps system is done. Now I can concentrate on building additional web apps to highlight other aspects of Florence County,” she said.