Florence, Darlington counties reach new unemployment lows

FLORENCE, S.C. — The number of initial unemployment claims in Florence County reached a new low for the second consecutive week.
The latest information released by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce and AccelerateSC says that Florence County had 12 of its residents make initial claims during the week ending Oct. 24. This is 17 claims lower than the low set the previous week.
Overall, 20,643 initial unemployment claims have been made in the county since March 15. This would represent 30.57% of the county's March labor force.
Neighboring Darlington County also reached a new low last week of 50, down 18 from the low of 68 initial claims reached set the previous week. Overall, 9,883 initial unemployment claims have been made in the county since March 15. This would represent 32.39% of the county's March labor force.
In Marion County, the number of initial unemployment claims was 48 last week. Overall, 5,281 initial unemployment claims have been made in the county since March 15. This would represent 40.46% of the county's March labor force.
In Williamsburg County, 26 people made initial unemployment claims last week, three higher than the record low reached the previous week. Overall, 4,340 initial unemployment claims have been made in the county since March 15. This would represent 35.87% of the county's March labor force.
Dillon County had 42 of its residents make initial unemployment claims last week. Overall, 4,095 initial unemployment claims have been made in the county since March 15. This would represent 30.88% of the county's March labor force.
Marlboro County had 19 of its residents make initial claims, three higher than the low set in the previous week. Overall, 3,955 initial unemployment claims have been made in the county since March 15. This would represent 42.34% of the county's March labor force.
In South Carolina, 3,837 initial claims were filed last week. Overall, 767,150 initial unemployment claims have been made in the state since March 15. This would represent 32.01% of the state's March labor force.
