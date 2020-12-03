Florence, Darlington police seek robbery suspects

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two Pee Dee police departments are likely looking for the same suspects following one robbery in Darlington and a second attempted robbery in Florence.

The incidents started in Florence at about 8:30 a.m. at the Beltline Walmart when a woman presented a note demanding money, but left prior obtaining anything, according to a release from the Florence Police Department. No firearm was observed and no injuries were reported.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The female and another person left in a dark colored Toyota.

At 9:25 a.m. a woman dressed identically to the Florence incident walked into the Food Lion at 110 Express Lane in Darlington and demanded money from the cashier and left with an undisclosed amount of money in a Toyota with a paper tag, according to a release from the Darlington Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Oliver of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Goliver@cityofflorence.com or the Darlington Police Department at 843-398-4026.