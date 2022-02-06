Florence-Darlington Tech 5000 Building walkway construction set to launch in Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Construction on Florence-Darlington Technical College’s 5000 Building walkway will get underway Monday.

The highly anticipated construction project is expected to be completed by Aug. 15, just before the fall 2022 semester. The speed of the project, though, will be largely dependent upon weather and other unforeseen factors. The walkway that leads from the upper parking lots and into the 2nd and 3rd floors of the 5000 Building has been inaccessible because of structural damage.

“The 5000 Building walkway has been inaccessible for a few years, but very soon, students, employees, and visitors to our main campus will have easier access,” said FDTC President Jermaine Ford. “The walkway will be constructed differently than its original design, but I believe that everyone on campus will be pleased once the project has been completed. I know that our students, employees, and community are excited about this project. I want to thank everyone who came together to make this project a reality.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}