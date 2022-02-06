Florence-Darlington Tech 5000 Building walkway construction set to launch in Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Construction on Florence-Darlington Technical College’s 5000 Building walkway will get underway Monday.
The highly anticipated construction project is expected to be completed by Aug. 15, just before the fall 2022 semester. The speed of the project, though, will be largely dependent upon weather and other unforeseen factors. The walkway that leads from the upper parking lots and into the 2nd and 3rd floors of the 5000 Building has been inaccessible because of structural damage.
“The 5000 Building walkway has been inaccessible for a few years, but very soon, students, employees, and visitors to our main campus will have easier access,” said FDTC President Jermaine Ford. “The walkway will be constructed differently than its original design, but I believe that everyone on campus will be pleased once the project has been completed. I know that our students, employees, and community are excited about this project. I want to thank everyone who came together to make this project a reality.”
While the construction is underway, classes in the 5000 Building will relocate to other buildings on campus. The 100, 200, 300 and 7000 Buildings will be affected by the increase in traffic because of the rescheduled classes. The only classes in the 5000 Building not being affected are biology labs.
“We are excited to see that construction on the 5000 Building Bridge is getting underway,” said Vice President of Academic Affairs Marc David. “It will not only provide better access but also add to the visual appeal of the building and campus. All relocations should be complete by Feb. 7. Since many of the biology classes had lectures back to back, we decided not to relocate those classes. Other student resources like RUSH, Student Support Services, Financial Aid, and the Business Office will also remain in the 5000 Building during construction.”
All offices in the 5000 Building will stay in place throughout the duration of the construction project. The Student Life Department will hold its events in other buildings on campus.
Because of the construction, parking and access points to the 5000 Building will be modified. The 5000 Building elevator will continue to operate, and there are American Disability Act (ADA) access points on the first floor.