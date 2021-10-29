Florence Darlington Tech announces open house, free concert

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence-Darlington Technical College will play host to an open house and free concert featuring Corey Ward, semi-finalist from season 20 of The Voice, Nov. 19 at the SiMT.

Community members and all graduating high school seniors who are interested in attending Tech during the Spring 2022 semester can get assistance from admissions, financial aid and student services during the open house portion of the event, which kicks off at 4 p.m.

Staff will be there to assist prospective students with their FAFSA. In order to get instantly accepted, attendees will need to have their ACT and SAT scores with them.

“Open house will provide an opportunity for prospective students to complete the admissions process prior to the holiday season,” said Genell Gause, associate vice president for enrollment office/registrar. “Staff will be on site to assist every step of the way, and then once open house concludes, students can celebrate by attending Corey Ward’s concert.”

Concert general admission seating opens at 6 p.m., and the concert begins at 7 p.m. While there is no charge for admission into the concert, tickets must be reserved at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fdtc-open-house-concert-featuring-corey-ward-bringing-the-music-back-tickets-195282303627.