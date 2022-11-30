Florence-Darlington Tech breaks down barriers

FLORENCE, S.C.— Florence-Darlington Technical College President Jermaine Ford, surrounded by faculty, staff, and students, cut the ribbon on a vital bridge to the college both physically and symbolically.

The 5000 Building Bridge is an important part of Florence-Darlington Technical College. It is the main entry point for students to enter classrooms. Ford said the repaired bridge sends a message to students that they matter, and Florence-Darlington Technical College is willing to do whatever is necessary to break barriers and make sure their students have a clear gateway to their goals of education.

Several people spoke at the ceremony, including Ford, Florence-Darlington Technical College Area Commissioner’s Chair Paul Seward, and FDTC SGA President Letia James.

Ford, who has been the president of Florence-Darlington Technical College for a year, said repairing the bridge was a hot topic by community members and he was excited to finally get the job done.

“We have been working on this project since my arrival,” Ford said. “This is also symbolic to all of the other works going on behind the scenes. We owe it to our students, our faculty, our staff, and our community to rebuild the bridge and it is also symbolic of our efforts to rebuild the college.”

Ford said his mission from the beginning has been to engage the community and to provide clear pathways to success.

“I have spent countless hours working with our legislators, the community, K-12, our regional four-year partners, faculty and staff to make sure everyone is engaged, and I believe this has been the key to our success.”

Under Ford’s direction, there has been an increase in the college’s fall-to-fall enrollment — the first in five years at 3.6%, a new strategic vision for the college has been created, donations have increased and the morale on the campus has heightened. The most visible addition is the repaired bridge.

Overall, Ford said, he is most excited about the high morale of the college and community. It is at an all-time high.

Ford’s zeal is for the community but is also personal. A first-generation community college graduate, Ford understands the importance of community colleges and pushes with everything he has for its success.

“It was schools like Florence-Darlington Technical College that gave me access along with an encouraging mother pushing me to be all that I can be,” Ford said.

Ford said the bridge also represents his vision for his graduates to complete their particular programs and be able to transition into the workforce and make a family sustaining wage.

“We want to equip students to transform the lives of their family as well as the community,” Ford said. “We don’t want our students to graduate and make minimum wage, we want more for them.”

All barriers that prevent students from pursuing education like transportation and childcare are taken care of by the university. The Pee Dee Transit Authority comes straight to the campus and there is a childcare facility on campus for students to drop their kids off while they attend classes.

“We want to make sure that we eliminate those barriers and increase connectivity to the communities we serve.”