FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence-Darlington Technical College Thursday afternoon celebrated with a press conference its latest addition to the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing Technology — a Modula automated shelving system.

The unit allows for vertical storage of inventory in a secure enclosed system that will deliver the requested inventory without employees using a lift.

The unit, located in the manufacturing area of the center, was donated by an alumnus of the college — Marc Weaver, principal owner of American Specialty Products which specializes in high-density storage systems.

"To come back and install the very equipment he is working on is a testament to Florence-Darlington Tech," said college President Jermaine Ford.

"This last year there were some developments in our business and I thought this was the right time," Weaver said. "I'm really pleased to be here. I don't think I could have a better situation than working on conjunction with the excellent staff and leadership of Florence-Darlington Technical College. I'm just very happy to be here."

The shelving donation serves multiple purposes beyond a learning experience for students — something both Weaver, Ford and Modula CEO Antonia Pagano mentioned during the event.

"The reason we made this donation is it benefits American Specialties. We need a place in a professional and controlled setting where we can bring clients and show them the capabilities of this technology of the automated and modular warehouse," Weaver said.

"System is exciting for the business' community," Ford said. "Because now our business' community within the Pee Dee region can come to SiMT to look at the new machinery and see our students in action with the equipment."

"Our students have access to modern technology that's cutting edge, not just what is needed for today but where technology is going in the future. Our students get hands on experience with where the industry sector is going. No longer needing lifts in our warehouse but the fact that the Modula system will allow safety and efficiency."

"We are very proud and very happy. Having our achievements into college and into university is something we need to be proud of and very happy because in the next years it will be everything about technology and automation in the United States," Pagano said.

Modula is an Italian based company with two manufacturing plants in the United States and one in China.

"The technology of the vertical leaf is not very new but is getting more and more popular in the last couple years because the need of going more and more toward automation," Pagano said.

That automation is something the company uses in its manufacturing process because, Pagano said, it likes to use what it sells.

The CEO said he worked his way up the company ladder with a start as an installer of the system and appreciates the role the donation will play with Tech students.

To manufacture the shelving systems will take highly skilled workers who have a working knowledge of the system -- something technical colleges will provide.

"This donation means more than just a donation, this donation means access to a family sustaining wage with skills and competencies to come in the door and say 'I know how to sue the Modula system'," Ford said.

The donation also ties in with future programs on logistics and warehousing at the college, Ford said.