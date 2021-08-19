Florence-Darlington Tech, FMU sign business and systems management agreement

FLORENCE, S.C. – The articulation agreement between Florence-Darlington Technical College and Francis Marion University now includes Tech’s Business and Network Systems Management students.

Tech students who earn an associate in applied sciences through the marketing, management and network systems programs will have an opportunity to transfer directly into the School of Business at FMU.

“The Business and Computer Technologies Department is excited that our students will have the opportunity to further their education and increase their earning potential. They can apply their associate’s degree toward a bachelor’s degree at Francis Marion University,” said Pete Gioldasis, Department Chair of Business and Computer Technologies at Tech. “After graduation from Florence-Darlington Technical College, not only will our students be employable, but they will be able to obtain their bachelor’s degrees at Francis Marion University in only two years.”