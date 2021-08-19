Florence-Darlington Tech, FMU sign business and systems management agreement

FLORENCE, S.C. – The articulation agreement between Florence-Darlington Technical College and Francis Marion University now includes Tech’s Business and Network Systems Management students.
Tech students who earn an associate in applied sciences through the marketing, management and network systems programs will have an opportunity to transfer directly into the School of Business at FMU.
“The Business and Computer Technologies Department is excited that our students will have the opportunity to further their education and increase their earning potential. They can apply their associate’s degree toward a bachelor’s degree at Francis Marion University,” said Pete Gioldasis, Department Chair of Business and Computer Technologies at Tech. “After graduation from Florence-Darlington Technical College, not only will our students be employable, but they will be able to obtain their bachelor’s degrees at Francis Marion University in only two years.”
The students will enter the bridge program at FMU as juniors as they study to earn a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree. This opportunity will help Tech students save money as they advance through their higher education journey. The two institutions have worked together for years, but this is the first time that there has been an articulation agreement for the business and network systems programs.
“We have always had a great relationship with Florence Darlington Technology College and we look forward to working with them to fulfill our mission of providing more education opportunities for the men and women of South Carolina,” said Dr. Hari Rajagopalan, dean of the School of Business at FMU.
FMU’s Business School has a long tradition of placing their graduates in the workforce and is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. Tech students participating in the bridge program must earn at least 25% of the required semester hours at FMU, and no more than 76 credit hours can transfer to FMU.