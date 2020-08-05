Florence-Darlington Tech graduates its first Lake City High School Early College Class

FLORENCE, S.C. – Thirteen Lake City High School students recently became the first class from the school to graduate from Florence-Darlington Technical College’s Early College program and earn their associate degrees.
Each of the students began their journey in the eighth grade, and throughout the past four years, they juggled the responsibilities of their high school classwork, personal lives and the added college material.
“The Early College graduates from Lake City High School have overcome many obstacles along their educational journey,” said Angie Hayek, the director of K-12 relations at Florence-Darlington Tech. “These students made enormous sacrifices over the last four years but found a way to stay motivated. FDTC gave them a plan, but the students put in the hard work and long hours to make this dream come true!”
The graduates are Clint D. Caldwell, Kourtney S. Cox, Brandon L. Davis, Miracle A. Eaddy, Curtxavier B. Fryson, Malik T. Hailey, Wesley D. Hanner, Justin Johnson, Morgan H. McCutcheon, Shadrea T. McKnight, Savannah L. Patrick, Kimani A. Ross and Rashaad M. Simmons.
"Our Early College Graduates are 2020 history makers,” Florence County School District Three Superintendent Laura Hickson said. “I am proud of our students' hard work and resilience demonstrated during an unprecedented global pandemic and civil unrest across our nation.
“These students started their college journey four years ago as ninth graders, and they persevered, remained on course and earned their high school diploma and Associate Degree in four years. What an accomplishment!"
The Lake City High School Early College graduates have been accepted to the University of South Carolina, Lee University, North Carolina A&T, Valdosta State University, Wingate University, Erskine College, Livingston College, Presbyterian College and Claflin University.
Between Darlington High School and Wilson High School, 30 students also graduated from FDTC’s Early College Program during the 2020 Spring Semester.
In the fall of 2020, all high schools in the Florence One Schools district will feature at least 25 students per cohort in the Early College program for the first time.
In 2021, Mullins High School will look to produce its first FDTC Early College program graduates as well.
