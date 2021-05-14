Florence-Darlington Tech graduates more than 300 students

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Technical College (FDTC) had more than 300 graduates walk across the stage Thursday night at the Florence Center at its 2021 Graduation Ceremony.

This year’s participation more than doubled last year’s event, which was hindered by COVID-19.

“Although we are coming out of this pandemic, there were still social distancing policies in place,” said Dr. Marc David, vice president of academic affairs. “So students had to RSVP for commencement because seating was limited. Nonetheless, there was an energy surrounding commencement that we did not have last year, and I am hopeful this energy will carry over into the summer and signal that we are ready for the next chapter!”

FDTC graduated a total of 631 students during the 2020-2021 school year. All told, 363 students graduate from the Division of Math and Technical Education and another 268 graduate from the Division of Health and Human Services. Twenty-five high school students from Darlington High School, Mullins High School, South Florence High School and Wilson High School earned an associate of arts degree through the FDTC Early College Program.