Florence-Darlington Tech has three finalists for president

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Technical College has narrowed its search for a new president to three finalists.

Irvin Clark is the vice president for economic development for Georgia Piedmont Technical College (GPTC), a public two-year technical college outside Atlanta.

James Dire has served 16 years in college administration. Eight of those years were at private institutions in North Carolina and Illinois. He most recently was the chancellor at Methodist College, a health science college, in Peoria, Illinois.

Jermaine Ford is the vice president for workforce and economic development at South Louisiana Community College in Lafayette, Louisiana.

The Florence-Darlington County Commission for Technical Education has called meetings that will be held at 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday in the executive board room of the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center on the FDTC campus. The agenda calls for executive session/review of finalists for the presidency.

Ed Bethea has served as Florence-Darlington Tech’s interim president since Ben Dillard retired in March 2018 after serving as president for five years. Bethea now is retiring.