Florence-Darlington Tech has three finalists for president

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Technical College has narrowed its search for a new president to three finalists.
Irvin Clark is the vice president for economic development for Georgia Piedmont Technical College (GPTC), a public two-year technical college outside Atlanta.
James Dire has served 16 years in college administration. Eight of those years were at private institutions in North Carolina and Illinois. He most recently was the chancellor at Methodist College, a health science college, in Peoria, Illinois.
Jermaine Ford is the vice president for workforce and economic development at South Louisiana Community College in Lafayette, Louisiana.
The Florence-Darlington County Commission for Technical Education has called meetings that will be held at 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday in the executive board room of the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center on the FDTC campus. The agenda calls for executive session/review of finalists for the presidency.
Ed Bethea has served as Florence-Darlington Tech’s interim president since Ben Dillard retired in March 2018 after serving as president for five years. Bethea now is retiring.
Clark has more than 20 years of experience in higher education. At Georgia Piedmont Technical College, he is responsible for working with business and industry people to ensure that their workforce needs are addressed through the various academic and workforce development programs offered at the college. Since his 2017 arrival at GPTC, Clark has led the school’s economic development division to record growth of more than 300 companies served through customized contract training.
He also secured more than $300,000 in philanthropic gifts from business and industry to support the advancement of the institution's credit and non-credit programs in the areas of advanced manufacturing and small-business development.
Clark, a former vice president and chief executive officer at Harrisburg Area Community College in Pennsylvania, has been successful in writing, managing and evaluating various state and local grant programs such as Title III, Student Support Services and Upward Bound. In addition, he coordinated efforts for grant programs to assist college and pre-college programs and strengthen outreach efforts to the local community.
Clark is a graduate of Cheyney University of Pennsylvania in Cheyney, Pennsylvania. He holds both an M.S. in adult and continuing education and a B.A. in social relations from the university. He earned an Ed.D in higher education administration with a concentration in community college leadership from Morgan State University.
Dire previously served eight years at the University of Hawaii’s Kaua’i Community College, where he was the vice chancellor of academic affairs.
Dire, a native of Anaheim, California, earned his doctoral and master’s degrees from the Johns Hopkins University in earth and planetary science and another master’s in physics and electrical engineering from the University of Central Florida. He received his undergraduate education at the University of Missouri in Kansas City. All of his degrees are in STEM fields.
Dire served as a nuclear engineer in the Navy for five years and four years on the faculty of the U.S. Naval Academy teaching physics, astronomy and oceanography. He spent 14 years in the U.S. Coast Guard, reaching the rank of commander. Eleven of those years were on the faculty at the Coast Guard Academy, where he taught physics, astronomy, sailing, mathematics, navigation and leadership courses.
Ford has 14 years of experience in higher education and 12 in the private sector. Before assuming his current position, he served as the associate vice president for workforce and economic development for South Louisiana Community College’s Corporate College. He started his career in 1994 at DePaul University in the access services department. From 1999 to 2012, Ford worked in private industry at Ready Computer, Global Ink and Accessories, and Sustain Technology Inc. He returned to higher education in 2012 at Moraine Valley Community College in Illinois as the WIA Youth worksite manager for one year. He then became a business services consultant at the same institution.
Ford earned his associate degree from Moraine Valley Community College, his bachelor’s from DePaul University and his master’s degree from the University of Phoenix. He earned his doctorate from Grand Canyon University.