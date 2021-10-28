Florence-Darlington Tech health students pass exams at 96.25% rate

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence-Darlington Technical College’s Allied Health Programs have featured a 96.25% pass rate average on board exams in 2021, despite battling COVID-19 restrictions.

In higher education, everyday function drastically changed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the school's Allied Health students did not miss a beat in the classroom or on their board exams.

In 2021, the Allied Health Program had 80 first-time test takers, and 77 of them passed their board exams. The performance featured a 96.25% average pass rate. The programs that report test scores to the state had a 9.3% pass increase from 2020.

“The Class of 2021 was the cohort that had the most class and lab times affected by the pandemic,” said FDTC Allied Health Department Chair, Dr. Dawn Nelson. “During that time period, all of our programs scored significantly higher than our discipline peer groups.”

Respiratory Care has now scored 100% for two consecutive years. Surgical Technology also scored 100% on their board exams. Those two program’s statistics are reported to the state; however, programs that are not reported performed well, also. Health Information Management and Dental Assisting scored 100%, as well.