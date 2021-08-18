Florence-Darlington Tech joins other state colleges with mask mandates

“In fact, the proviso implicitly contemplates there could be a universal mask mandate, but its terms prohibit only discrimination against unvaccinated individuals by requiring them to wear masks when vaccinated individuals are exempt from that requirement,” the unanimous opinion reads.

The university's interim president, Harris Pastides, said in a statement Tuesday evening that in light of the court's ruling, he would require face coverings in buildings “effective immediately" to slow the spread of the virus.

“Ultimately, it is the responsibility of all members of our Gamecock community to help protect ourselves and others by adopting sound public health practices as we continue our efforts to safeguard our campus against this still-evolving health concern,” said Pastides, a trained epidemiologist who once led the university’s school of public health.

School authorities initially said at the end of July that they would require “face coverings to be worn at all times inside all campus buildings” except dorms, private offices or dining halls. But after Wilson's opinion, Pastidestold the campus the university would change course and only encourage masking indoors.

