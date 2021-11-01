 Skip to main content
Florence-Darlington Tech lands $3 million grant to help underserved students
Florence-Darlington Tech lands $3 million grant to help underserved students

FDTC 5000 BLDG

 William Benton Henry/FDTC

FLORENCE, S.C. - Florence-Darlington Technical College recently received $3 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Education to launch the Pathways to a Brighter Future Program.

The new grant-funded program will build on previous programs to improve the college’s capacity to expand services to address the needs of minority and underserved student populations.

The Pathways to a Brighter Future Program will work with other school programs -- such as Upward Bound and the Dual Enrollment Program -- to serve high school students to identify and recruit Pathways students.

It will also focus on helping students’ complete credentials in STEM and healthcare programs. Intensive tutoring, counseling, advising, mentoring, targeted workshops and other student and academic services will be provided as well.

“Pathways offers important services to help our students succeed in gaining credentials that will make them competitive for good paying jobs,” said Jennifer Mabry, FDTC Director of Institutional Grants.

A dedicated business liaison will work with local industry to place students in internships and apprenticeships as the program provides job placement services for students who complete credentials.

There will also be more services on Tech's satellite campuses in Florence, Darlington, Lake City and Mullins.

