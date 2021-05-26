Florence-Darlington Tech offers Police Pre-Academy Training Certificate

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Technical College will offer a Police Pre-Academy Training Certificate to local law enforcement thanks to a newly formed partnership between the S.C. Technical College System and the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy.

The 14-week certificate program will consist of four classes that are a total of 12 credit hours.

Candidates will be individuals who aspire to be employed as law enforcement officers in the state of South Carolina.

To be accepted into the program, candidates must be a U.S. citizen, have a high school diploma or equivalency, successfully pass a criminal background check and be at least 20 years old.

The Police Pre-Academy Training Certificate does not qualify for federal financial aid, but it does qualify for Lottery Tuition Assistance and the South Carolina Workforce Industry Needs scholarship.

“This is an excellent opportunity for the Criminal Justice Department of Florence Darlington Technical College,” said FDTC Director of Criminal Justice Technology, Sharon Sheehy. “This certificate will not only be an asset to our local departments but also provide potential candidates with quality training as they pursue a career in law enforcement."