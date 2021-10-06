 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence-Darlington Tech President Jermaine Ford: Pee Dee 'like coming home'
0 Comments
featured
FLORENCE-DARLINGTON TECH

Florence-Darlington Tech President Jermaine Ford: Pee Dee 'like coming home'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jermaine Ford

New Florence-Darlington Technical College President Jermaine Ford (left) shakes hands with Florence-Darlington Technical College Commission Chairman Paul Seward after a board meeting held Tuesday.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN, MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – Jermaine Ford might have found his permanent home. 

Ford was appointed president of Florence-Darlington Technical College in August. He began working on Monday, just in time for a Tuesday meeting of the college's governing commission. 

After the meeting, he told the Morning News that he applied for the position because he felt like the community was similar to his hometown in Illinois – he estimated his hometown had three or five traffic lights – and to the community served by Southern Louisiana Technical College, where he served as vice president of workforce and economic development. 

"For me, it was like coming home," Ford said. "Although, I didn't grow up here, it was like coming home."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He said that when he interviewed with the commission, he and his wife didn't leave right afterward. They stayed for another day to see the people and learn about the community. 

"My wife said, 'Dear, this feels like home,'" Ford said. "I said yes it does. Happy wife, happy life." 

Ford's love for the region apparently was similar to the love the college's governing commission had for him. Ford was unanimously appointed by the college's governing commission in August.

He replaces interim president Ed Bethea, who served from 2018 until Ford's appointment by the commission earlier this year. The most recent permanent president of Florence-Darlington Tech, Ben Dillard, retired in 2018. 

"I got the call in August to come to the Florence-Darlington Tech family, and I have been off to the races since doing research," Ford said. "What a wonderful community we have. In Florence County, Darlington County and Marion County, we have some good people, and my Lord, we have some good food." 

Ford said for the first 90 to 100 days, he plans to do a deep dive assessment and to get to know the community and the college's stakeholders. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The history behind orange and black as the colors of Halloween

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
Driver dies in Florence County pursuit, crash
Local News

Driver dies in Florence County pursuit, crash

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The driver of a car that was the subject of a brief law enforcement pursuit died early Thursday morning in a crash that ended in a retention pond near the intersection of Freedom Boulevard and American Drive in Florence.

Local News

Man once accused of club shooting sues Lake City and its police department

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The man once accused of a shooting that sent two people to the hospital has sued Lake City and its police department for false arrest and malicious prosecution. Florence attorney Rose Mary Parham filed a lawsuit on behalf of Zahir Bouie Thursday evening in the Florence County Court of Common Pleas against Lake City and its police department. The lawsuit accuses the police department and the city of falsely arresting and maliciously prosecuting Bouie over a shooting that took place at a night club in Lake City on Sept. 20, 2019. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert