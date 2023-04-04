FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Technical College will play host to an adjunct career fair for anyone who is interested in becoming an adjunct professor for the College on Thursday 4-6:30 p.m. at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology (SiMT).

The career fair will provide an opportunity for educators, professionals, and experienced trade persons to meet with FDTC faculty and staff and learn more about being an adjunct professor at FDTC.

“We really have two reasons for doing this adjunct career fair,” FDTC Associate Vice President of Technical and General Education Dr. Dan Averette said. “First, we want to share with people who are interested in teaching the next generation what it takes to be an adjunct professor here. And secondly, we want to build our pool of adjunct professors so that we can continue to offer our students a quality education.”

Adjunct professors are part-time educators who typically teach on semester contracts. The advantages of being an adjunct professor are added income, and flexibility of hours.

“Life experiences are the glue that make the topics real and unforgettable to our students,” Averette said. “This along with a passion for teaching is what makes adjunct faculty such a value to our students and a needed service to our team.”

At the adjunct career fair, interested parties are asked to bring their resumes and be prepared to discuss their experience with faculty and staff on hand. This is not a hiring event, so individuals should not expect to receive any job offers. Representatives from the college’s many programs will be on hand to answer any and all questions about the role of an adjunct professor at the college.

The fair is for any fields of study that the college currently provides. To see a full listing of programs at FDTC visit fdtc.edu. For more information about the adjunct career fair contact Sandy Colston at 843-661-8160 or Debby Younginer at 843-661-8283.

SiMT is located at 1951 Pisgah Rd in Florence.