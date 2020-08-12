Florence-Darlington Tech will offer classes in four formats this fall

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Technical College will offer its instruction through four delivery formats during the 2020 fall semester that will begin Aug. 24.
FDTC will offer 100% online, synchronous online, face-to-face and hybrid courses.
If a course is 100% online, students will log into an electronic device twice a week on their own time so they will not miss any assignments. Attendance will be based on completion of assignments, so logging in weekly will be very important. Students will not be required to come to campus for a 100% online course.
Some courses will also be 100% online, but they will be synchronous online courses. Synchronous means that students will log into the course weekly on an electronic device at the same day and time for a live video conferencing lecture (virtually). All assignments will be online, and if a student does not attend the weekly scheduled video conferences, they will be marked absent. Students will not be required to come to campus for a synchronous online course.
Face-to-face courses will meet on campus every week at a regular day and time. Students, faculty and staff will practice CDC safety guidelines while on campus.
Because of COVID-19, many of these courses will have flexibility with attendance. If a student is unable to physically come to class on the day and time a face-to-face course is offered, they will be able to attend the class by logging into a video conference lecture (virtually) from an electronic device; but they will have to log in at the day and time the class is being offered to be marked present.
FDTC will also offer hybrid courses, which are a combination of face-to-face and online.
Some of the course information will be delivered online, and some will be delivered face-to-face. If a student is taking a technical or health science course that is labeled hybrid, they will have to come to campus for their clinical or lab sessions. If a hybrid course is not a technical or health science course, students will be able to log into the course to attend the face-to-face part of the class on their electronic device (virtually), but they will have to log in at the day and time the course is offered to be marked present.
FDTC will host its second open arena registration of the summer from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing Technology Center.
Students who attend open arena registration will have the opportunity to register for the 2020 fall semester and speak with advisors and financial aid. The event guides each student through every step of the enrollment process. During the event, FDTC will be in compliance with all CDC safety regulations in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.