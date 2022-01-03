Florence-Darlington Tech works to revamp, expand dual enrollment programs

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Technical College is working to revise and expand its dual enrollment program.

Jermaine Ford, president, discussed the dual enrollment program near the end of his Monday presentation to the Florence Rotary Club when Dr. Carroll Player asked about it.

"As we're reimagining Florence-Darlington Tech, we're also reconnecting," Ford said. "I've sat down with a number of superintendents [of school districts] and one of the things that I've realized is that the students in the high schools have to physically come to Tech and not do the educational experience right in the high school."

Ford said making students come to the college creates a transportation barrier for some students.

"Why would we put that barrier in place," he asked.

What the dual enrollment program will look like is yet to be determined.