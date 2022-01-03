 Skip to main content
Florence-Darlington Tech works to revamp, expand dual enrollment programs
Florence-Darlington Tech works to revamp, expand dual enrollment programs

Jermaine Ford

Florence-Darlington Technical College President Jermaine Ford speaks to the Florence Rotary Club Monday afternoon.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Technical College is working to revise and expand its dual enrollment program. 

Jermaine Ford, president, discussed the dual enrollment program near the end of his Monday presentation to the Florence Rotary Club when Dr. Carroll Player asked about it. 

"As we're reimagining Florence-Darlington Tech, we're also reconnecting," Ford said. "I've sat down with a number of superintendents [of school districts] and one of the things that I've realized is that the students in the high schools have to physically come to Tech and not do the educational experience right in the high school." 

Ford said making students come to the college creates a transportation barrier for some students. 

"Why would we put that barrier in place," he asked. 

What the dual enrollment program will look like is yet to be determined. 

He said he had asked his staff to develop a reimagined dual enrollment program. Ford said once that enrollment program has been developed, he's going to take it to the superintendents and let them look for flaws in it. After that, he said he's going to work with those in charge of implementing it to make sure they understand it. 

"One of the things that we want to do is create consistency," Ford said. "I no longer want to have 10 or 15 agreements with all of the various superintendents [and school districts] in the region. We have to have consistency." 

Ford said revamping and expanding the dual enrollment program is one of several improvements that are underway at the school with others to be unveiled soon. 

