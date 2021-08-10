Florence-Darlington Technical College board to meet for fifth time to discuss president position

FLORENCE, S.C. – It will take at least one more meeting for the Florence-Darlington Technical College Board of Trustees to name the college's next president.

The board will need to meet in executive session for the fifth time at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the executive board room of the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center to discuss and possibly select the college's next president.

The board held its fourth meeting in executive session from 4:30 p.m. to approximately 6 p.m. Monday evening at the SiMT to discuss the position and the three finalists for the position: Irvin Clark, James Dire and Jermaine Ford.

Clark is the vice president for economic development at Georgia Piedmont Technical College.

Dire most recently served as the chancellor of Methodist College, a health science college, in Peoria, Ill.

Ford is the president of workforce and economic development at South Louisiana Community College.

The board previously held meetings Monday through Wednesday of last week to discuss the position.

The technical college has been without a permanent president since March 2018 when Ben Dillard retired and Ed Bethea was named interim president. Bethea retired earlier this summer.

