 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence-Darlington Technical College board to meet for fifth time to discuss president position
0 Comments
FORENCE-DARLINGTON TECH

Florence-Darlington Technical College board to meet for fifth time to discuss president position

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – It will take at least one more meeting for the Florence-Darlington Technical College Board of Trustees to name the college's next president. 

The board will need to meet in executive session for the fifth time at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the executive board room of the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center to discuss and possibly select the college's next president. 

The board held its fourth meeting in executive session from 4:30 p.m. to approximately 6 p.m. Monday evening at the SiMT to discuss the position and the three finalists for the position: Irvin Clark, James Dire and Jermaine Ford. 

Clark is the vice president for economic development at Georgia Piedmont Technical College. 

Dire most recently served as the chancellor of Methodist College, a health science college, in Peoria, Ill. 

Ford is the president of workforce and economic development at South Louisiana Community College.

The board previously held meetings Monday through Wednesday of last week to discuss the position. 

The technical college has been without a permanent president since March 2018 when Ben Dillard retired and Ed Bethea was named interim president. Bethea retired earlier this summer.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: Kids can be safe in school with masks

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Florence hospitals brace for next COVID surge
Local News

Florence hospitals brace for next COVID surge

FLORENCE, S.C. -- As COVID-19 cases spike in the Pee Dee, fueled by the more readily spreadable Delta Variant, heads of care at two or the Pee Dee's largest healthcare organizations have one word of advice on how to avoid getting caught up in this spike.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert