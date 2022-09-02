Florence-Darlington Technical College names Golden marketing director

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Technical College is excited to announce the hiring of its new Director of Marketing and Strategic Communications, Andrew Golden.

“It is an exciting time at Florence-Darlington Technical College with the addition of Andrew leading our marketing efforts,” FDTC President Dr. Jermaine Ford said. “We are building a world-class technical college, and Andrew will help take our college to the next level.”

Golden joins FDTC after serving as the Marketing Director of the North Eastern Strategic Alliance (NESA), a regional nonprofit economic development organization in the northeastern corner of South Carolina, for the past five years. He also has experience in Public Information through his time with Florence County Emergency Management and as a journalist with the Marion Star and Mullins Enterprise newspaper.

“I am excited to be joining an FDTC team that is committed to making this college not only grow but thrive,” Golden said. “Dr. Ford’s passion for this college is infectious, and I am ready to work with him and the FDTC team to make Florence-Darlington Technical College the number-one technical college in the state.”

Golden will be tasked with revamping and reenergizing FDTC’s marketing and communications department as well as leading the college’s rebranding efforts.

“We have worked tirelessly over the last several months to create a new vision and strategic plan for FDTC,” Ford said. “Having a director of marketing is just another huge step forward in this process for us and we are just excited to get Andrew on board.”

A native of Manning, Golden earned his bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Francis Marion University in 2010. He currently lives in Florence with his wife and two children.