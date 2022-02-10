Florence-Darlington Technical College names outstanding employees

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence-Darlington Technical College faculty and staff members have spoken and chosen three of their colleagues for 2021 Outstanding Employees of the Year honors.
A college selection committee sifted through employee nominations and selected the top people in three categories.
Outstanding Administrator of the Year is Dr. Andre Boyd, who serves as the director of the RUSH (Removing Underserved Student Hurdles) program.
Outstanding Faculty of the Year is Angela Edwards, an instructor of history and the Humanities Department coordinator.
Help Desk technician Debra Lee — a graduate of the school — was named the Outstanding Staff Member of the Year.
Boyd grew up in Darlington, and education runs in the family. His wife, Kandy, is an educator.
He is the son of Dr. Bill and Patricia Boyd, both retired educators with the Darlington County School District. Andre Boyd is a graduate of Mayo High School and the University of South Carolina and has served as the director of RUSH for five years. He completed his postgraduate work at Cambridge College and serves on the Genesis Healthcare Foundation Board. Boyd and his wife live in Darlington County.
Edwards, also calls Darlington County home. She and her family live near Lamar. Edwards is the Humanities Department coordinator at FDTC and is an instructor of history and has taught since 2001. Before that, she was an adjunct instructor for the college.
Originally from Florence, Edwards graduated from South Florence High School and earned her bachelor of arts from Queens College. She completed her master’s degrees from Marshall University. Edwards was named National Academic Advising Association Outstanding Faculty Advisor of the Year for 2013.
Mullins native Lee graduated from Mullins High School and is a self-described “proud FDTC graduate,” who earned an associate degree in telecommunications systems management. She said she loves helping students, faculty and staff get the most from their computers and she has worked for the college’s information technology department as a help desk technician for more than six years. Lee still calls Mullins home.
The three will compete against the 15 other technical college’s top employees at the annual South Carolina Technical Education Association Conference.
The Florence Darlington County Commission for Technical Education also honored the 2020 Employees of the Year and the Faculty Emeritus honoree.
President Jermaine Ford and Florence Darlington County Commission for Technical Education Chairman Paul Seward honored the four 2020 Employees of the Year at the beginning of the commissioner’s meeting for the New Year.
Recognized were Shelanda Deas, Bob Garand and JoAnn Mack. Deas was Outstanding Staff Member of the Year for 2020. Garand is the director of the Online College and was named 2020’s Outstanding Administrator of the Year. Outstanding Faculty Member of the Year for 2020 was computer technology instructor JoAnn Mack.
Also honored was 2020 Faculty Emeritus Winfield Brown. He is a retired human services instructor and was nominated for the honor by the college’s faculty senate. The title is awarded to an outstanding retired faculty member. Brown is as an adjunct instructor for the college.