Florence-Darlington Technical College names outstanding employees

Edwards, also calls Darlington County home. She and her family live near Lamar. Edwards is the Humanities Department coordinator at FDTC and is an instructor of history and has taught since 2001. Before that, she was an adjunct instructor for the college.

Originally from Florence, Edwards graduated from South Florence High School and earned her bachelor of arts from Queens College. She completed her master’s degrees from Marshall University. Edwards was named National Academic Advising Association Outstanding Faculty Advisor of the Year for 2013.

Mullins native Lee graduated from Mullins High School and is a self-described “proud FDTC graduate,” who earned an associate degree in telecommunications systems management. She said she loves helping students, faculty and staff get the most from their computers and she has worked for the college’s information technology department as a help desk technician for more than six years. Lee still calls Mullins home.

The three will compete against the 15 other technical college’s top employees at the annual South Carolina Technical Education Association Conference.