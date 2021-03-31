 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence-Darlington Technical College sending more students back to in-person classes
0 comments
top story

Florence-Darlington Technical College sending more students back to in-person classes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FDTC 5000 BLD MAR 2021.jpg

More Florence-Darlington Technical College students will be returning to campus this summer.

 Contributed Photo

FLORENCE, S.C. — More Florence-Darlington Technical College students will be returning to class this summer. 

The college announced Wednesday morning that when summer classes begin May 24, 67% of its courses will be face to face. The announcement announcing the college's summer plans adds that classrooms will be filled to capacity but face masks continue to be required. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented some enormous challenges over the past year, but the lessons learned have enabled us to deliver classes more efficiently and effectively,” said Marc David, vice president of academic affairs. “We look forward to a fresh start this summer and encourage students who have been away to reacquaint themselves with FDTC.”

All faculty and staff will operate during normal business hours five days a week. The college will also continue to offer online classes and hybrid classes.  There will be no change to the college's distance learning classes during the summer semester.

For more information about Florence-Darlington Technical College, visit fdtc.edu or call 843-661-8324.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Harris, religious leaders, meet on COVID, hate

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Clarendon 3 residents: Why are we being forced to consolidate?
Local News

Clarendon 3 residents: Why are we being forced to consolidate?

TURBEVILLE, S.C. – A group of concerned residents of Clarendon School District 3 are wondering why they are being told to consolidate by the South Carolina General Assembly. A group of concerned residents including at least one elected official and a former candidate for office recently spoke with the Morning News about their concerns over plans that propose to consolidate all three districts in the county over a two year period. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert