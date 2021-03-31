Florence-Darlington Technical College sending more students back to in-person classes

FLORENCE, S.C. — More Florence-Darlington Technical College students will be returning to class this summer.

The college announced Wednesday morning that when summer classes begin May 24, 67% of its courses will be face to face. The announcement announcing the college's summer plans adds that classrooms will be filled to capacity but face masks continue to be required.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented some enormous challenges over the past year, but the lessons learned have enabled us to deliver classes more efficiently and effectively,” said Marc David, vice president of academic affairs. “We look forward to a fresh start this summer and encourage students who have been away to reacquaint themselves with FDTC.”

All faculty and staff will operate during normal business hours five days a week. The college will also continue to offer online classes and hybrid classes. There will be no change to the college's distance learning classes during the summer semester.

For more information about Florence-Darlington Technical College, visit fdtc.edu or call 843-661-8324.