Florence-Darlington Tech's respiratory program class of 2020 passes exams on first try
Florence-Darlington Tech's respiratory program class of 2020 passes exams on first try

Class of 2020.jpg

Florence-Darlington Technical College's Respiratory Care Program’s class of 2020.

 LaKeisha Johnson

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Technical College's Respiratory Care Program’s class of 2020 recently achieved a 100% first-time pass rate on their credentialing board exams.

The class, which consists of eight students, successfully passed the Therapist Multiple-Choice Exam and the Clinical Simulation Exam that are required to become a registered respiratory therapist.

The class of 2020 is Danyelle Davis, La’chell Graham, Kelsey McCraken, Rebecca Sanchez, Clarissa Smith, Melissa Timmons, Brittaney Truslow and Danielle Valloric.

“I am beyond proud of this cohort,” said Respiratory Care Program Director, LaKeisha Johnson. “They worked extremely hard to accomplish this goal and set a new standard for the program. They have secured jobs, and I am confident they will continue to set new standards by providing quality care.”

The Therapist Multiple-Choice Examination measures the student’s overall knowledge of the respiratory care field, and it is a prelude to the Clinical Simulation Examination, which certifies a respiratory therapist.

“These students have not only succeeded but have excelled in their studies as exhibited by these test scores,” said AVP of Health Sciences, Dr. Dan Averette.

Respiratory therapists work closely with physicians and nurses in the treatment and diagnosis of various breathing disorders. Respiratory therapists, practicing under a physician's direction, assume primary responsibility for all respiratory care therapeutic treatments and diagnostic procedures, including the supervision of respiratory therapy technicians.

