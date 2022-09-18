Florence Democratic Party holds Stump Event

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County Democratic candidates said freedom is on the line in the Nov. 8 general election and emphasized the significance of the election to voters at a Democratic stump event held at Mount Zion A.M.E. Church.

The South Carolina chairman of the Democratic Party, Trav Robertson, set a tone of aggressive opposition to the Republican Party and said the Democrats are fighting back to bring forward a South Carolina that has equal opportunity for all in the arena of education, health care, and overall livelihood.

“The Republican Party stands for taking away your freedom,” Robertson said. “For privatizing the school system. They’re creating a government that only works for one half of our population.”

Community members from all parts of Florence County gathered Saturday night to hear local and state candidates on their plans for the direction of the city and state.

On the local level, Chandra R. Graham will face incumbent Jesse Cartrette Jr. for Florence County probate judge, Vincent Coe will face incumbent Jay Jordan for House of Representatives District 63, and LaShonda NeSmith-Jackson will face Republican candidate Joey McMillan for Florence City Council District 1.

Graham, who was one of several speakers at the Democratic stump event, said she is qualified for the position.

“I have been working in probate court for eight years,” Graham said. “My platform is to serve the people of Florence County with the spirit of excellence and to provide stability, excellence, accountability, and service to the people of Florence County.”

Graham said her eight years of experience in the probate court has allowed her to understand the intricacies of probate court and she believes her most important quality for the position is her compassion to assist people during such a vulnerable and transitional time.

“I want to be able to assist people and make sure their probate process is able to be as smooth as possible. I also want them to get through the process within the time frame that has been provided by the state,” Graham said.

The probate court has jurisdiction over marriage licenses, estates of deceased persons, guardianships, conservatorships of incapacitated persons, settlements for minors, wrongful deaths, involuntary commitments of mentally ill or chemically dependent persons.

Graham said she wanted to emphasize that you do not have to have a law degree to be a probate judge in South Carolina and it is the only judgeship that is elected by the people.

The probate judge serves all of Florence County: Florence, Lake City, Johnsonville, Scranton, Coward, Quinby, Pamplico, and Timmonsville.

Robertson said Graham was more than fit to represent the people of Florence County as probate judge.

“Most people don’t realize that a probate judge will judge every person’s life in this county,” Robertson said. “The fact is when you have someone who has passed away, if you don’t have a competent, but most importantly, a caring probate judge it will be one of the most horrible experiences of your life.”

Vincent Coe said his desire to serve came from his love of people, which he said is a driving force for his campaign.

“Whether it be seniors or those who are disabled,” Coe said. “I want to help them. Helping the seniors and those who are disabled was actually one of my first jobs in the Lieutenant Governor’s office in Columbia.”

Coe said after his first job, it was a no-brainer that he would continue to use his efforts to help people unable to help themselves. Coe said he is looking to be a voice of reason in the house of representatives and wants to bring unity.

“There are a lot of us against them,” Coe said. “I would love to bring people together. No one has all of the answers.”

Coe stands for increasing teacher pay, advancing small businesses, eliminating state income tax, creating more jobs, making South Carolina a more competitive state, eliminating the drug pandemic, and helping the homeless population.

District 63 covers the center of Florence. It covers Downtown Florence,5 points intersection, Magnolia Mall, Hoffmeyer Road, Cherokee Road, and covers everything to the Florence YMCA. Coe said there is no better candidate than him to represent the heart of the city because of his voice of unity.

Coe has been to work in Columbia, New York, Cleveland, Ohio, but has found that there is no place like home and wants to put everything he has learned towards making Florence a better place to live and grow the next generation.

“I have been to great places,” Coe said. “But there is no place like home. My family is here and this is the place where I have grown up.I want to come back and make it better for the next generation.”

LaShonda NeSmith-Jackson said it was time for the Democratic Party to make a change and said it is time to make sure their rights are represented.

“It’s time for the city of Florence to work together,” Jackson said. “It is time to create space for all of us to work together.”

Jackson said there should be no separation between the county, city, or state, and said all should work together to move the city forward and effectively address the issues that are plaguing the community.

“It is time for men to stop making decisions about women’s bodies,” Jackson said. “It’s time to stand up and use our vote.”

Jackson said to District 1 that she hears their needs and that she will not stop until their needs are fulfilled and that the district sees the change that they have been asking for. She said it is time that the District takes part in the growth that is happening in Florence and she will get it done.

“It’s time to create some standard of living,” Jackson said. “It is time to have a better quality of life and it is time to feel safe in your own homes. It is time to take back our communities and I will not give up until I get there.”

On the state level, Lt. Col. Tally Parham Casey was one of the speakers of the event. She is Joe Cunningham’s running mate for lieutenant governor. Krystle Matthews will face incumbent Tim Scott for U.S. Senate, Lisa Ellis will face Ellen Weaver for superintendent of education and Rosemounda Peggy Butler will face incumbent Mark Hammond for secretary of state.

Matthews is still in the race for the U.S. Senate, despite much controversy and calls on her to quit. Matthews said nothing will stop her from running and creating solutions for working families in South Carolina. Matthews has been in a lot of controversy due to a leaked phone call by a conservative activist group called Project Veritas, where she made derogatory comments about white people.

“Don’t focus on the distractions,” Matthews said. “If I were not a threat, they would not be coming for me. My life’s work and the evidence of what I have done so far speaks against every accusation that they have put on me.”

Matthews said it was an attempt to discredit her, but she has made a choice to stand with the people and make sure that working families and those who wouldn’t typically get into politics have a seat at the table.

“I have a wealth of experience as a worker,” Matthews said. “As a mother, As a daughter and as someone who lives in this state and understands the everyday struggles.”

Lisa Burgess who is running for South Carolina superintendent of education, said she plans to work hard to transform education in South Carolina and plans to work for four years and return back to the classroom which is where she said is her heart.

Burgess is still working in the classroom as she campaigns.

Robertson urged the party to get behind her and said if the party didn’t, her opponent, Ellen Weaver, who does not meet the qualifications of the position will get into office and will priviatize South Carolina’s educational system.

“We have some serious choices on the ballot here,” Robertson said. “We have a superintendent of education and if we don’t get behind her, I promise you that a woman who doesn’t meet the constitutional requirements will privatize the school system and the people who will hurt the most will be people of color.”

Florence Democratic Chairman Isaac Wilson said the Democratic Party is back and an event like the stump has not happened in six years.

“We’re coming back and we’re ready to move,” Wilson said. “It’s time to bring the Democrats out. We are a new and improved Democratic Party.”