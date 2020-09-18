Florence Democrats to open election headquarters Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. — Several candidates are expected to appear at the grand opening event for the headquarters of the Florence County Democratic Party Saturday afternoon.

Chairwoman Mattie Thomas said Thursday afternoon that all candidates seeking to represent all or portions of Florence County had been invited to the event.

Those candidates include Senate candidate Jaime Harrison, congressional candidate Melissa Watson, state Sens. Kent Williams, Ronnie Sabb, and Kevin Johnson, state Reps. Terry Alexander, Roger Kirby and Robert Williams, state House candidates Teresa Cain and Isaac Wilson, Florence mayoral candidate Teresa Myers Ervin, city council candidates Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes and Chaquez McCall, and Lake City candidate Yameika Robinson.

Thomas added that Harrison was not able to attend.

She said that if rain cancels the event, there will be no makeup event. The headquarters will just be open.

The event will be held as a drive-thru complete with voter registration information. It will run from noon to 4 p.m.

The headquarters is at 515A W. Palmetto St.

