Florence Democrats urge safe campaigning

Yarborough followed Myers Ervin.

He also urged those attending to wear masks and wash their hands.

"We got to do this, people," He said. "This is to protect each other."

Educators Watson and Cain spoke next.

Watson is a high school teacher.

She said she had spoken with young people who have tested positive for the virus.

"They have said if you have it, it is not something you would want to have," Watson said. "Healthy kids, they said they had problems walking up stairs, they slept a lot, their lungs hurt but they survived. It was worse than any flu they've had."

She added that she was concerned with children carrying the virus home to parents or grandparents.

Watson faces incumbent Republican Tom Rice for the congressional seat. She won the Democratic primary over state Rep. Robert Williams. Rice did not face a primary opponent.

Cain works in the Florence Four school district.

She said the children and teachers are scared as they get ready to return to school.