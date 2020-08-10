Florence Democrats urge safe campaigning

FLORENCE, S.C. — Six Democrats seeking to represent all or portions of Florence County came together Monday evening to urge their fellow candidates to follow Centers for Disease Control guidance on the campaign trail.
Speaking at the Francis Marion University Luther F. Carter Center for Health Sciences were Congressional District 7 nominee Melissa Watson, Florence County sheriff nominee Darrin Yarborough, South Carolina House Districts 60 and 63 nominees Teresa McGill Cain and Isaac Wilson, Florence mayoral nominee Teresa Myers Ervin, and city council nominee Chaquez McCall.
Myers Ervin, a practicing nurse, spoke first.
"I have been a nurse for 39 years," Myers Ervin said. "In my 39 years of practice, I've never seen anything as COVID-19. When we first started down this trail in — I believe it was — February or March, I made a video just simply stating that if you have lungs and you can breathe you can be affected by COVID-19."
She also urged those attending to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
Myers Ervin faces Republican Bryan Braddock in the race for mayor. She advanced to the general election following a runoff victory over fellow city council member George D. Jebaily. She and Jebaily advanced to the runoff over Barry McFadden. Braddock did not face an opponent in the primary.
Yarborough followed Myers Ervin.
He also urged those attending to wear masks and wash their hands.
"We got to do this, people," He said. "This is to protect each other."
Educators Watson and Cain spoke next.
Watson is a high school teacher.
She said she had spoken with young people who have tested positive for the virus.
"They have said if you have it, it is not something you would want to have," Watson said. "Healthy kids, they said they had problems walking up stairs, they slept a lot, their lungs hurt but they survived. It was worse than any flu they've had."
She added that she was concerned with children carrying the virus home to parents or grandparents.
Watson faces incumbent Republican Tom Rice for the congressional seat. She won the Democratic primary over state Rep. Robert Williams. Rice did not face a primary opponent.
Cain works in the Florence Four school district.
She said the children and teachers are scared as they get ready to return to school.
"We have to stick together and continue to watch our for our neighbor, continue to take care of our neighbors," Cain said. "We have to administrators, as politicians, as friends, as neighbors, as children of God do the right thing. If you see someone without a mask, offer them a mask. Ask them why they are not wearing a mask. They are not only affecting themselves but everybody that's surrounding them."
She also urged parents not to send sick children to school.
Cain faces incumbent Republican Phillip Lowe for the House District 60 seat. She won the Democratic primary over La'Sha McClain. Lowe did not face a primary opponent.
Wilson and McCall followed.
McCall called the pandemic once in a generation.
"What it will take from us as community leaders is to take the initiative, to take the affirmative" McCall said.
He added he was proud that the candidates present were taking the initiative for safe campaigning.
"I'm just asking everyone if you feel sick, if you've got a steady cough, just stay home,' Wilson said. "Keep your kids home. Don't bring them to school to be exposed to anything but above all this COVID-19 because we don't know what it's going to do.'
He also urged people stay safe and to vote for Democrats in November.
Wilson faces incumbent Republican Wallace H. "Jay" Jordan Jr. for the House District 63 seat. Neither faced a primary opponent.
McCall faces three opponents for two seats on the city council: Democrat Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes and Republicans Steve Byrd and John Sweeney.
Also speaking at the event were the Rev. Leo Woodberry of the Kingdom Living Temple and local activist Suzanne La Rochelle.