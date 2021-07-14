Florence developer sets eye on rehabilitating old CP&L building

"Our company, we've been working in Florence for 20-some-odd years and in the last 10 years we've really spent some time working on redevelopment of existing properties — and that' become more important with how expensive it's gotten, new construction has gotten ridiculously expensive," Scott said.

Especially if you wanted to build a building like this one, which Spencer said was overbuilt originally.

Scott said the building is in a prominent location with high traffic counts— two highly desirable traits for firms looking for high-profile location.

Original construction made for a very quiet building interior, even with demolition crews working just on the other side of the room, Scott said.

"We need to take care of properties like this," Scott said.

Then there is the parking lot, oversized for the needs of a building of its size, Scott said.

The redevelopment will take place in two phases, he said.

"Phase one is a facelift for the entire exterior as well as demolishing everything on the interior except a couple of fire corridors," Scott said.