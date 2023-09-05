FLORENCE, S.C. — Members of Florence's Disc Golf Association celebrated their Labor Day on Monday with a Can't Wear White After Labor Day Doubles tournament at the disc golf course beside and behind Wallace Gregg Elementary School.

The goal of the tournament was to raise money to help fund a full course — think longer course — at Lynches River County Park in Coward, said Eric Anderson, one of the players to hit the links Monday.

"We truly are passionate about this course," Anderson said as he played the front nine — a mix of heavily wooded holes and open field holes — with the goal of putting the disc in the basket.

Anderson and many of the enthusiasts played with a bag of discs, though the game doesn't necessarily require that. Discs come with slight design and weight differences that lend themselves to performing better on long flights, or short flights, or in the wind or on a calm day.

There is a low-cost threshold to get started in disc golf, Anderson said.

Jason Kazmark, Anderson's playing partner, said one disc is all someone needs to start.

"You can get one disc and get your release down. It's almost better to start with one and work your way up," Kazmark said.

Laney Evans, an association officer, said the sport lends itself to parity — especailly on a short course as exists in Florence County.

"Since this course is shorter we don't distinguish," she said. "We'd definitely accommodate someone if we had to."

Evans said she and her playing partner just keep up with the men as best they can.

Monday's tournament was as much about fun as it was to build on something, she said.

"The scene hasn't been built as much as it has in other cities. We're just trying to just grow the sport here and bring awareness of disc golf to as many people as we can," she said.

For more information on the association visit: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1192188608209806.