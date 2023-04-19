LAKE CITY, S.C. — Two Lake City schools will have new principals in the 2023-2024 school year.

The appointments were announced this week by Florence County School District 3.

Lake City High School’s new principal will be Jason Cook, a 1994 Lake City High graduate and the current principal of East Clarendon Middle/High School in Turbeville. Cook has been East Clarendon’s principal since 2013, and before that, he was the school’s assistant principal for four years.

"I am honored for the opportunity to be the principal at Lake City High School,” Cook said. “I have walked these halls as a student, taught and coached in these buildings, and now the opportunity to serve as the principal brings joy and excitement.”

Before Cook was at East Clarendon, he worked for six years as a physical education teacher and as the middle school athletic director at J. Paul Truluck. He was also a football assistant coach and the head varsity baseball coach at Lake City High.

Cook earned a bachelor of science degree in physical education at Coker College and a master of education degree in educational administration from the University of South Carolina.

J. Paul Truluck Creative Arts and Science Magnet School’s new principal will be Shanda Poston, who has served as FSD3’s student support services administrator for the past year. Previously, she was the principal of Scranton Elementary STEAM Academy for four years and the school’s assistant principal for four years.

“I am honored to be named the new principal at J. Paul Truluck Creative Arts and Science Magnet School,” Poston said. “I plan to work with Mr. McDougal to seamlessly transition to the principal role and continue the traditions that have been set, while also creating new traditions with our students and staff.”

Before becoming an assistant principal, Poston taught at J. Paul Truluck Middle School for five years and at Johnsonville Middle School for nine years.

She earned a bachelor of arts degree in elementary education from Coastal Carolina University and a master of educational administration from the University of Scranton.