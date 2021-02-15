Florence District Three continues to deny allegation of grade changing

LAKE CITY, S.C. – An allegation of grade changing for athletes at Lake City High School has again been denied by the district, its board of trustees and Superintendent Laura Hickson.
Hanna Secka, a former academic interventionist and virtual school facilitator at the school, filed suit against the district, its board and Hickson on Aug. 20, 2020 claiming that she had been wrongfully terminated in violation of the South Carolina Whistleblower Act, that she was subjected to a hostile work environment in violation of a federal law, that the defendants negligently supervised their employees, that the defendants had breeched their contract with her, that she was denied due process and that Hickson intentionally inflicted emotional distress on her.
Among the allegations made in the suit is that Secka uncovered several violations in the implementation of the virtual school program, including improper grade changing for athletics, improper grade access by district personnel, the manipulation and creation of false data and failures to follow federal guidelines.
This allegation was denied by the district when the Morning News contacted the district after learning of the lawsuit. In an answer filed in federal court on Sept. 28, 2020, the defendants again denied that Secka uncovered or found any violations. The answer makes specific reference to communications referenced, saying that the documents speak for themselves.
It is not clear from the statement what communications are being referenced, however, the Morning News filed a Freedom of Information Act with the district after learning of Secka's lawsuit.
Among the documents provided is an email from Secka to then-principal Ned Blake alleging that a student's grade was changed downward.
"Good afternoon, I feel it necessary to make clear and document that it was you Mr. Blake who advised me to move [a student] through the Geometry Course due to unethical educator misconduct to grade changing by [a teacher] while he [the student] was at ACE [alternative center for education]," Secka wrote in an email sent at 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, May 31.
"She [the teacher] deliberately failed [the student] upon my transfer," Secka continued. "The Superintendent also instructed his grades-changed-back and they were not from December 11th, therefore I did so at your discretion. That's how we came to the decision to move [the student] forward in January."
A former English teacher at the school also contacted the Morning News and reported that he was told by student athletes that coaches would tell them to tell him to change the grades. When the teacher refused, the grades were changed anyway. The teacher mentioned football and basketball as being the sports where this happened more than other sports.
The case was moved from state to federal court on the basis of federal question jurisdiction in mid-September 2020. At first, the case was assigned to Judge Sherri Lydon but was reassigned to Joseph Dawson in January.
The defendants have since filed a motion to dismiss four of Secka's claims, and Caldwell has filed a brief in opposition to the motion.
The court has not yet issued an order ruling on the motion.
A scheduling order filed indicates the case could be heading toward a trial in the fall.