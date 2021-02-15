Florence District Three continues to deny allegation of grade changing

It is not clear from the statement what communications are being referenced, however, the Morning News filed a Freedom of Information Act with the district after learning of Secka's lawsuit.

Among the documents provided is an email from Secka to then-principal Ned Blake alleging that a student's grade was changed downward.

"Good afternoon, I feel it necessary to make clear and document that it was you Mr. Blake who advised me to move [a student] through the Geometry Course due to unethical educator misconduct to grade changing by [a teacher] while he [the student] was at ACE [alternative center for education]," Secka wrote in an email sent at 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, May 31.

"She [the teacher] deliberately failed [the student] upon my transfer," Secka continued. "The Superintendent also instructed his grades-changed-back and they were not from December 11th, therefore I did so at your discretion. That's how we came to the decision to move [the student] forward in January."