Florence doctor awarded the Order of the Palmetto.

FLORENCE, S.C. — Gov. Henry McMaster has awarded the state's highest honor to a Florence doctor, Phillip H. Greenberg.
The governor's office announced recently that Greenberg has been awarded the Order of the Palmetto.
The Order of the Palmetto is awarded for extraordinary lifetime service and achievements of national or statewide significance. The award was created in 1971. Since then, 3,500 people have received the award including Hootie and the Blowfish and former Gov. Nikki Haley.
“Dr. Greenberg has lived a life marked by service that is an example to all South Carolinians," McMaster said in an announcement. "It was my honor to confer upon him the Order of the Palmetto on behalf of the 5 million citizens of our state.”
Greenberg said he was humbled, surprised and honored to receive the award. He added that he was appreciative of his son, Barnett, for nominating him for the award.
Greenberg has worked as a general surgeon, a commercial and residential real estate developer and property manager, and as a philanthropist.
As a surgeon, Greenberg has been a member of the American Board of Surgery, Faculty of the American College of Surgery, a member of the South Carolina Surgical Association, American Society of Clinical Oncology, delegate of the South Carolina Medical Society, president of the Florence County Medical Society, and served as director of the Wound Center at Carolina’s Hospital System.
“Dr. Greenberg has been a well-respected general surgeon in Florence for over forty years," state Rep. Wallace H. "Jay" Jordan Jr. said. "He is known as much for his compassion and care as for his expertise and skill.”
As a developer, Greenberg has developed and managed commercial and residential real estate in Florence, the Pee Dee, and other locations in the Southeast.
“In addition to his medical career, Dr. Greenberg has played a critical part in the growth and prosperity of the city of Florence as a commercial and residential developer," Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. said. "He has been involved in numerous projects impacting the economic growth of our area."
As a philanthropist, Greenberg has supported Florence, the Pee Dee, South Carolina and various other charitable institutions in various ways known and unknown. Some of the beneficiaries of his kindness and generosity include the Beth Israel Congregation, the Jewish Historical Society of South Carolina, the Greenberg Children’s Library at the Florence County Library, the Florence Humane Society, Francis Marion University, the Boy Scouts, the Florence Symphony, Florence School District One Schools, and the Medical University of South Carolina.
“Dr. Greenberg is one of those rare individuals whose achievements and contributions, largely quiet and often anonymous, have been significant," attorney Sandy Bridges said. "Through his lifelong support of numerous civic endeavors ... virtually every significant charity in Florence Dr. Greenberg has made a quiet, but highly effective contribution to the civic life and well-being of our community.”
Greenberg is a native of Florence. He is a graduate of Royall School and Moore Junior High School. He attended one year of high school at McClenaghan High School before heading north to Phillips Exeter Academy. Greenberg is a graduate of Duke University and the Medical University of South Carolina. He completed additional medical training in Louisiana and New York.
In 1979, he returned to Florence to enter into practice with Dr. Eddie Floyd, Dr. Lamar Lee, and Dr. Frank Lee. Greenberg has worked as a lead in the medical practice for over 40 years.
Greenberg is the husband of Patricia “Tricia” Barnett Greenberg. They are parents of three adult children, Phillip Barnett Greenberg, Dr. Andrew William Greenberg, and Patricia Greenberg Shenkman, and they have four grandchildren.
A ceremony to commemorate the award is being planned after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.