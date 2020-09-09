Florence doctor awarded the Order of the Palmetto.

“Dr. Greenberg has been a well-respected general surgeon in Florence for over forty years," state Rep. Wallace H. "Jay" Jordan Jr. said. "He is known as much for his compassion and care as for his expertise and skill.”

As a developer, Greenberg has developed and managed commercial and residential real estate in Florence, the Pee Dee, and other locations in the Southeast.

“In addition to his medical career, Dr. Greenberg has played a critical part in the growth and prosperity of the city of Florence as a commercial and residential developer," Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. said. "He has been involved in numerous projects impacting the economic growth of our area."

As a philanthropist, Greenberg has supported Florence, the Pee Dee, South Carolina and various other charitable institutions in various ways known and unknown. Some of the beneficiaries of his kindness and generosity include the Beth Israel Congregation, the Jewish Historical Society of South Carolina, the Greenberg Children’s Library at the Florence County Library, the Florence Humane Society, Francis Marion University, the Boy Scouts, the Florence Symphony, Florence School District One Schools, and the Medical University of South Carolina.